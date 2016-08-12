A family home with smart open spaces

Tokyo-based architect professionals Atelier Spinoza have a treat in store for us today, as they bring us one of the most impressive yet subtle architectural designs that we have seen here at homify.

Japanese homes are characterised by a strong link with nature, which is a great design tool to learn from especially for South African homes. With our beautiful climate and breathtaking views, there should be more of a connection between the interior of our homes and the exterior. Today we will see subtle yet innovative ways that we can achieve this.

The architecture is also minimalist and understated, with lots of natural light and open spaces. If we are looking towards a more simpler way of life but we don't want to give up our home comforts, this is the perfect project to learn from.

Let's take a look!