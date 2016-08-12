Five affordable, modern homes to copy

Today at homify, we bring you an array of gorgeous and stylish homes, designed by professionals from all over the world.
In each home, we will come across a style tip or design inspiration that will motivate you to make little tweaks to your own home that will completely enhance it.
With spring coming, you'll be itching to have a breath of fresh air in your home.
Don't forget to tell us which tip you incorporate into your own home.
A braai area is a must for any South African home, especially as the warmer months approach. If you have the space in your garden, why not install a braai terrace?
Incorporate a pergola or a roof over this space, which will allow you to use it no matter what the weather is doing outside. Couldn't you imagine entertaining friends and family in this beautiful outdoor dining area, while the meat sizzles away?
Having a small garden doesn't mean that you can't incorporate some beautiful designs or use this space to relax and reconnect with nature.
By making the most of every centimetre available to you, you can create a little haven under the stars that is packed with plants and flowers.
Building your home can be overwhelming but it can also lead to all sorts of possibilities. You can build the modern house of your dreams to your exact specifications.
Sometimes people find the process very confusing, overwhelming and costly. This is why it is important to invest in the right professionals. This will ensure the designing and the building of your dream home is a happy and exciting experience.
The renewal of a home is never an easy process but it can be totally worth it. There are so many possibilities and you have a great base to work with. With a clear plan and strategy as well as the right architects and designers, you can transform an old and dilapidated space into a piece of modern architecture.
Stone brings a rustic and modern touch to any home and can be vogue for both the indoors and the outdoors.
In this design, we can see how stone achieves a unique look and feel in this home and gives it a refreshing energy.
Stone connects us with nature and brings robustness to the house, while remaining simple and chic.
There are so many types of stone walls that you can go for as well. They come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colours and textures.
