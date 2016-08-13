Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​14 affordable ideas to make your kitchen sizzle with style

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Whether your interior spaces must be flaunting the latest trends or you’d rather they showcase something special and unique, we have something for everybody here on homify.

Today we bring you 14 hot ideas for your kitchen. Materials, appliances, colours, accessories – these tips include just about all of them and are sure to add that stylish pizzazz to put your culinary space above your friends’ and neighbours’.

Try one, or try a few – let’s see which ones hit the right notes for you!

1. A griller for your stove

Rustikaler Landhaus-Traum im Altbau, Küchenquelle Küchenquelle KitchenElectronics
Küchenquelle

Küchenquelle
Küchenquelle
Küchenquelle

If you are serious about your experimentation with culinary creativity, a grill on a gas stove is your ticket to five-star courses.

2. A ceramic stove

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern kitchen
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Want that “oh, wow” feature in your kitchen? Ceramic stoves are back in fashion, and with their sleek and stylish designs, one of these just might be that missing eye-catching element your kitchen needs.

3. Smaller appliances

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Big appliances are a thing of the past – sleek and slim is the way to go if you want your kitchen to be at the forefront of the current trend.

4. The necessary features

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Speaking of appliances, which of the must-haves do you have in your kitchen? A built-in grill, a pancake/waffle iron, sandwich maker and toaster, a mixer, blender, and food processor are all regarded as culinary essentials.

5. A striking sink

homify KitchenTables & chairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Don’t hide that sink in the back corner – display it loudly and proudly, with fancy faucets and a striking stainless steel surface to add a bit of modern shine to your kitchen layout.

6. A monochrome palette

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern kitchen
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Black and white are regarded as the king and queen of colour contrast. Thus, forget the warm reds and cool blues, and base your colour palette on a classic mixing of tones that will always be in style.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Functionality

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Seeing as the kitchen is a work zone, feel free to add these to your must-have appliance list:  

- Countertop fryer 

- Stainless steel surface for cutting  

- A grill or retractable extractor fan.

8. Stainless steel

the "andér-MATT" project (showroom 2015) , Archidé SA interior design Archidé SA interior design KitchenElectronics
Archidé SA interior design

Archidé SA interior design
Archidé SA interior design
Archidé SA interior design

Whether it’s your fridge or your extractor fan, allow your appliances to add some stylish shine to your kitchen. That gleaming surface will fit in strikingly with any colour palette. 

Need a designer or painter? How about a tiler or lighting expert? Our list of professionals can help you out…

9. Additional work surfaces

Residência Londrina 3, Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes Modern kitchen
Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes

Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes
Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes
Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes

Some extra work space is always welcome in a kitchen. Thus, treat yourself to a beautiful island or stylish peninsula that not only offers you some additional prepping space for those dishes, but also helps out with extra storage capacity.

10. Additional work surfaces part 2

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Kitchen
Schmidt Palmers Green

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

No space (or budget) for an entire kitchen island? Opt for plan B: small yet effective surfaces that still allow you more prepping space in your not-so-spacious layout, as shown in our stylish example above.

11. Effective storage

SieMatic ALUMINIUM INNENAUSSTATTUNG, Designstudio speziell® Designstudio speziell® KitchenStorage
Designstudio speziell®

Designstudio speziell®
Designstudio speziell®
Designstudio speziell®

A cluttered look can throw off your kitchen’s style completely. Thus, make sure you plan well in order to hide those utensils and accessories that don’t belong on a countertop. 

We’re more than happy to help… Check out these: 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen.

12. A stunning backsplash

Apartamento .RF, Amis Arquitetura e Decoração Amis Arquitetura e Decoração Modern kitchen
Amis Arquitetura e Decoração

Amis Arquitetura e Decoração
Amis Arquitetura e Decoração
Amis Arquitetura e Decoração

Whether it’s stone, tile, or stick-on wall decals, a backsplash can add the necessary colour and character your kitchen needs. Just see how the additional pinks and lilacs make this modern kitchen seem inviting and very very sexy.

13. Some fresh greens

Ateliê do Mestre Cervejeiro, Sarau Arquitetura Sarau Arquitetura Modern dining room
Sarau Arquitetura

Sarau Arquitetura
Sarau Arquitetura
Sarau Arquitetura

Plants and flowers aren’t limited to just the garden – see how beautifully they can spice up your kitchen style as soon as you bring in a potted beauty or two.

14. Luminous lighting fixtures

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Seeing as the kitchen is a work zone, it is quite vital that it needs to be a well-lit space. But don’t opt for just any old table lamp or downligher; gather some stylish inspiration from our never-ending range of kitchen lighting options here on homify.

The transformation of a 1970s home
We’re dying to know: which of these will you be trying out for your kitchen?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks