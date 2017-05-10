Woodworking: original and affordable ideas to bring life to your garden

Woodworking really can be fun. You can bring a unique style to your garden in the way that you arrange the lawn, the trees, the plants and the flower beds, but it's the details and decorative design that will set your garden apart from the rest as well as create a space for you that is relaxing and comfortable.

Of course, you don't want to turn your garden into a museum or an open-air exhibition, but a couple of touches here and there can dramatically transform your outdoor are such as a bench under a tree or a couple of sculptures.

Today, at homify, we are going to look at some of the most beautiful ways to make the most of your landscape.