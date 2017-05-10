Your browser is out-of-date.

Woodworking: original and affordable ideas to bring life to your garden

DIN Berlin , TYPE HYPE
Woodworking really can be fun. You can bring a unique style to your garden in the way that you arrange the lawn, the trees, the plants and the flower beds, but it's the details and decorative design that will set your garden apart from the rest as well as create a space for you that is relaxing and comfortable.

Of course, you don't want to turn your garden into a museum or an open-air exhibition, but a couple of touches here and there can dramatically transform your outdoor are such as a bench under a tree or a couple of sculptures.

Today, at homify, we are going to look at some of the most beautiful ways to make the most of your landscape.

1. Sheds

Blokhutten, NuBuiten.nl
NuBuiten.nl

NuBuiten.nl
NuBuiten.nl
NuBuiten.nl

Pergolas or sheds for garden tools, an outdoor kitchen or a braai area can add that extra something to your garden. You can also get really creative with the design.

Utilise this space for comfortable and lightweight furniture as well as bright cushions and covers. You can also add an outdoor hot tub, some hanging pots with flowers and lanterns. These will all contribute to a very cozy spot in the garden.

Have a look at this: Step by step guide for building a pergola.

2. Mediterranean atmosphere

Antike Baustoffe, Antik-Stein
Antik-Stein

Antik-Stein
Antik-Stein
Antik-Stein

South Africa has the perfect climate for creating a little Mediterranean corner in your garden. Warm tones, clay tiles and a paved pathway along with bright flowers in chunky pots can create a little holiday retreat right in your backyard.

In this design, we can see how a bicycle has been added to the look and feel too, completely enhancing the mood and the ambiance.

3. A little romance

Hochzeitsdekoration , Ambiente
Ambiente

Ambiente
Ambiente
Ambiente

A very natural way to bring some magic and tenderness to the garden is to introduce a green lawn with subtle draping from the canopy of the trees in the form of white netting or ribbons. These almost work like an open tablecloth and creating a beautiful atmosphere.

You can enjoy family celebrations in the garden or a quiet evening for two under the trees. Can't you imagine watching the sunset from here?

4. The charm of nature

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

There is no better or harmonious form of jewellery for wood than the plants and flowers themselves.

Don't you love how design professionals Pflanzenfreude have used a simple plank of wood and rope to create a gorgeous swinging seat? This is the perfect spot for enjoying a book while surrounded the the fauna and flora of the garden.

5. Sculptures in the garden

Urlaub im Garten, neuegaerten-gartenkunst
neuegaerten-gartenkunst

neuegaerten-gartenkunst
neuegaerten-gartenkunst
neuegaerten-gartenkunst

Carved wooden sculptures, plaster figurines, stone compositions or vertical gardens can all enrich an outdoor space, creating dramatic visuals against the palette of the landscape.

What's more is that even just by using a small sculpture in a garden, you can instantly transform the style and add individual expression and personality to the space. This is perfect for a comfortable and homely environment.

Also have a look at these tips for: Having your own holistic garden.

6. Water features

Gartenbrunnen von Gauger-Design, Gauger-Design
Gauger-Design

Gauger-Design
Gauger-Design
Gauger-Design

You don't have to limit the role of water in your garden to watering plants. Even the most simple trick or mini-pond can bring a sense of freshness and beautiful design to a garden, while adding a very peaceful sound!

Have a look through these homify swim baths and ponds for inspiration.

Bright decor

Gartenkeramik, Annette Oberwelland
Annette Oberwelland

Annette Oberwelland
Annette Oberwelland
Annette Oberwelland

Against the backdrop of a green lawn and flower beds, accessories can look particularly bright and attractive.

Get creative and innovative with these structures. You can even create a fun DIY project for the whole family. 

Ideas out of nothing

DIN Berlin , TYPE HYPE
TYPE HYPE

TYPE HYPE
TYPE HYPE
TYPE HYPE

Use the items that you already have in your garden to create beautiful and attractive designs!

In this image, we can see how bold letters have been drawn on the flower pots, which not only looks great but makes for hours of entertainment as you try to make up different words and phrases with the letters, depending on your mood.

Have some fun and play some games with these kinds of items!

Combination of functionality and design

Nistkasten, Peter Heidhoff freischaffender Designer und Möbelbauer
Peter Heidhoff freischaffender Designer und Möbelbauer

Peter Heidhoff freischaffender Designer und Möbelbauer
Peter Heidhoff freischaffender Designer und Möbelbauer
Peter Heidhoff freischaffender Designer und Möbelbauer

Practical things can also be beautiful, complementing the style of your garden. 

For example, you can go for designer birdhouses like the designers have done here. This fulfills two functions at once. It allows for a space for the birds in your garden and creates a gorgeous, bright, stylish and minimalist form of decor for your garden.

Handmade garden

Frühlingserwachen, Shabbyflair
Shabbyflair

Shabbyflair
Shabbyflair
Shabbyflair

There is nothing better than creating a garden with your own bare hands. You will appreciate it so much more!

Take time organize the garden and figure out where you want the plants and flowers to go. Take the time to dig, plant and watch your creation unfold.

