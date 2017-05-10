Woodworking: original and affordable ideas to bring life to your garden

Woodworking really can be fun. You can bring a unique style to your garden in the way that you arrange the lawn, the trees, the plants and the flower beds, but it's the details and decorative design that will set your garden apart from the rest as well as create a space for you that is relaxing and comfortable.
Of course, you don't want to turn your garden into a museum or an open-air exhibition, but a couple of touches here and there can dramatically transform your outdoor are such as a bench under a tree or a couple of sculptures.
Today, at homify, we are going to look at some of the most beautiful ways to make the most of your landscape.
Pergolas or sheds for garden tools, an outdoor kitchen or a braai area can add that extra something to your garden. You can also get really creative with the design.
Utilise this space for comfortable and lightweight furniture as well as bright cushions and covers. You can also add an outdoor hot tub, some hanging pots with flowers and lanterns. These will all contribute to a very cozy spot in the garden.
Have a look at this: Step by step guide for building a pergola.
South Africa has the perfect climate for creating a little Mediterranean corner in your garden. Warm tones, clay tiles and a paved pathway along with bright flowers in chunky pots can create a little holiday retreat right in your backyard.
In this design, we can see how a bicycle has been added to the look and feel too, completely enhancing the mood and the ambiance.
A very natural way to bring some magic and tenderness to the garden is to introduce a green lawn with subtle draping from the canopy of the trees in the form of white netting or ribbons. These almost work like an open tablecloth and creating a beautiful atmosphere.
You can enjoy family celebrations in the garden or a quiet evening for two under the trees. Can't you imagine watching the sunset from here?
There is no better or harmonious form of jewellery for wood than the plants and flowers themselves.
Don't you love how design professionals Pflanzenfreude have used a simple plank of wood and rope to create a gorgeous swinging seat? This is the perfect spot for enjoying a book while surrounded the the fauna and flora of the garden.
Carved wooden sculptures, plaster figurines, stone compositions or vertical gardens can all enrich an outdoor space, creating dramatic visuals against the palette of the landscape.
What's more is that even just by using a small sculpture in a garden, you can instantly transform the style and add individual expression and personality to the space. This is perfect for a comfortable and homely environment.
Also have a look at these tips for: Having your own holistic garden.
You don't have to limit the role of water in your garden to watering plants. Even the most simple trick or mini-pond can bring a sense of freshness and beautiful design to a garden, while adding a very peaceful sound!
Have a look through these homify swim baths and ponds for inspiration.
Against the backdrop of a green lawn and flower beds, accessories can look particularly bright and attractive.
Get creative and innovative with these structures. You can even create a fun DIY project for the whole family.
Use the items that you already have in your garden to create beautiful and attractive designs!
In this image, we can see how bold letters have been drawn on the flower pots, which not only looks great but makes for hours of entertainment as you try to make up different words and phrases with the letters, depending on your mood.
Have some fun and play some games with these kinds of items!
Practical things can also be beautiful, complementing the style of your garden.
For example, you can go for designer birdhouses like the designers have done here. This fulfills two functions at once. It allows for a space for the birds in your garden and creates a gorgeous, bright, stylish and minimalist form of decor for your garden.
There is nothing better than creating a garden with your own bare hands. You will appreciate it so much more!
Take time organize the garden and figure out where you want the plants and flowers to go. Take the time to dig, plant and watch your creation unfold.