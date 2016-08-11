A house that you simply have to love!

Today we visit a very current home that features a Mediterranean spirit. This style comes from Greece, Italy and southern Spain, featuring illuminated space and the favourite colour white. We will see how it also has a very warm and relaxed interior design, giving the feeling of a beach house.

The materials and construction techniques of these homes are usually very simple, with an abundance of lattices, rustic floors, exposed beams and inner courtyards full of vegetation.

Let's have a look how these professionals, Zen Photography, have captured a home that you just have to love.