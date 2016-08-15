Ballito house: your South African dream home

It is our great pleasure to bring you another great South African project today here n homify. We have seen quite a few amazing South African homes up in the North, such as this incredible house in Johannesburg and another with unbelievable views. Today, however, we travel down to the North Coast of our beautiful country to inspect a spectacular home in the small holiday town of Ballito.

CA Architects are the talented homify professionals behind this inspiring holiday home, and we are sure you'll agree that they perfectly combine uniquely South African elements with contemporary design features popularised across the world. Does this seem like an interesting prospect tot you? Then join us for a trip down to KwaZulu-Natal to dip our toes in the warm waters of the Indian Ocean and explore this indigenous architectural endeavour!