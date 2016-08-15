Ballito house: your South African dream home

It is our great pleasure to bring you another great South African project today here n homify. We have seen quite a few amazing South African homes up in the North, such as this incredible house in Johannesburg and another with unbelievable views. Today, however, we travel down to the North Coast of our beautiful country to inspect a spectacular home in the small holiday town of Ballito.
CA Architects are the talented homify professionals behind this inspiring holiday home, and we are sure you'll agree that they perfectly combine uniquely South African elements with contemporary design features popularised across the world. Does this seem like an interesting prospect tot you? Then join us for a trip down to KwaZulu-Natal to dip our toes in the warm waters of the Indian Ocean and explore this indigenous architectural endeavour!
Here we have our first view of this modern holiday home on the North Coast. From this vantage point, we can see that the building takes on a polygon shape, offering various intricate angles and perspectives. This design also allows for the house to create its own sense of privacy, as the facade folds into itself, ensuring a reserved atmosphere without sequestering the house entirely from its neighbourhood.
In the background of this picture we can see the ocean, and we assume that the bedrooms are situated on the South side of the home to take advantage of the sea views.
Now, let's take a step into interior of the home. In this image, we are greeted by a spectacular staircase in the entrance hall of the home. This white and bright space immediately creates a sense of spaciousness and a generous welcome.
The staircase itself is a feat of ultramodern design, consisting of white volumes between glass banisters. This creates the impression of a floating staircase, which is augmented by the LED lighting incorporated in between each of the stair treads.
On the top floor we can see the banisters taking on a life in stainless steel and interesting geometric patterns. This modern look is offset by unique, South African inspired decor in bright colours.
Now we move on the living area of the home. Here we can see a dining room with the kitchen at the back, and a bar area in the foreground. This is most definitely a house made for socialisation, as we can see wide open spaces to accommodate great numbers of people, as well as plenty of seating. Dinner parties, game nights, you name it, this house will host it all.
Besides the space's clear capacity to entertain any number of guests, it is also sophisticated in its appearance, largely due to its elegant use of materials. Against a white backdrop, the front of the space is decked in wood, both on the walls and ceiling. This creates a warm atmosphere which is subtly contemplated by luxurious marble floors.
Moving on to the more intimate areas of the house, we find ourselves in the master bedroom of the home. This spectacular affair is unique in its openness and integration with the outdoors. With this, the architects managed to create a romantic and intimate room without secluding it entirely from the outside world, as well as providing the option to enjoy nature with a front-row seat.
We can see the marble flooring continued here in this room, creating a sense of uniformity throughout the house, but also allowing for an elegant and clean backdrop for this bedroom. There is a distinct lack of accessories and ornamentation, ensuring a streamlined and minimal space for tranquility and comfort.
The balcony attached to this bedroom is clearly the great star of the show. The entire side of the bedroom opens up onto this feature, taking indoor-outdoor integration to the next level. The glass banisters on the balcony also allows for a greater sense of transparency between the spaces.
Lastly, we make our way out to the generous porch area beside the pool, which is also inextricably linked to the indoor living area. This image provides a warm glimpse of the home's character, with golden light emanating from its core outward and over the entire backyard area.
The lengthy pool we see here will surely allow for fantastic pool parties, accompanied by a hot tub to the right of the image for those chillier nights or after a long swim. To the left of the pool, we can see a generous relaxation area for simple sunbathing or to entertain any number of friends when the mood calls for it. We can definitely say that the atmosphere is just right for any occasion!