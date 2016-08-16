An apartment makeover easy for you to copy

During the Showa era in Japan, the country experienced a boom in construction, and therefore, apartments proliferated. Many of these apartments still exist in its original form, and a you can imagine, 40 years can take quite a lot out of the vitality of a place!

Today, we will look at one such an apartment and its impressive transformation. The home may have been trendy and beautiful years ago, but four decades have taken its toll, and this apartment was in dire need of a makeover.

Fortunately, the talented professionals from Yokohama Renovation took over the task of transforming this apartment, which so survived its mid-life crisis and was given the opportunity to reverse its years!