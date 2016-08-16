An apartment makeover easy for you to copy

During the Showa era in Japan, the country experienced a boom in construction, and therefore, apartments proliferated. Many of these apartments still exist in its original form, and a you can imagine, 40 years can take quite a lot out of the vitality of a place!
Today, we will look at one such an apartment and its impressive transformation. The home may have been trendy and beautiful years ago, but four decades have taken its toll, and this apartment was in dire need of a makeover.
Fortunately, the talented professionals from Yokohama Renovation took over the task of transforming this apartment, which so survived its mid-life crisis and was given the opportunity to reverse its years!
You may be surprised at how unbalanced and dilapidated this kitchen space looked, but imagine a building which has gone through 40 years of wind and frost, and this image is no longer so surprising. An old chamber frame lead to the space looking very cramped, and we can see that it must not have been easy to manage space in this kitchen area
Don’t you think this new and open kitchen and dining space is a lot brighter than before the transformation?!
The focus area was to remove the old flow of units, and rather outfit it with modern kitchen appliances. Large windows facing outward from the kitchen will ensure that the owners will be able to enjoy more pleasant cooking time. This new arrangement allows for much better navigation of the space, and the whole thing looks less claustrophobic too!
The room we see here is characteristic of traditional Japanese-style interior architecture, but we can also see it is already very outdated, and this structural arrangement many no longer be as relevant. The walls and hallways, as well as the closed-off spaces, make this room much smaller and hinders a freedom of movement.
After the transformation of the living room, people should no longer feel suffocated. This new look is much more interactive and will allow for better whole-family integration. The depressive feeling present in the previous picture had been swept away, and there is now a greater sense of fluidity and flexibility. Such an open space is also more in line with the modern family lifestyle.
Decades and decades ago, it had been a trend in Japanese architecture to have very narrow bathroom with only a space for a small iron bathtub and water heater. This very narrow but high bathtub design was especially made for older people, but are more uncomfortable in general. You can imagine having a long day from work and not being able to relax in the tub!
After transformation, the bathroom brightened up! White walls and tile embellishments will make people feel just like they’re in a hotel, a large washbasin space also allows homeowners and guests easier use. Now it is not difficult at all for us to imagine how enjoyable this new bathroom space is!
After the transformation, the corridor also looks bright and tidy, giving all guests a good first impression. We can also see very effective use being made of bright colours and clever storage in this area.
This is a very significant part of the renovation, since first impressions certainly last, whether we like it or not! In the light of this, take a look at these great ideas to: Transform your own entrance hall with that wow-factor!