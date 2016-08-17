Comfortable and cosy modern living

In this edition of homify 360, we visit a delightful home, where exquisite quality and luxurious materials are the main attractions, especially since this house is a quaint and cosy modern living space with the size and charm of an apartment in the city. It’s attractive, elegant and altogether gorgeous from all angles and we cannot wait to explore!
This home was recently remodelled and as a result, it has a stylish exterior that is attractive and unusual. The architects of this two-toned façade added a unique effect to the exterior, the bright yellow is eye-catching and allows the ground floor of the house to look warm and friendly.
Heading to the interior of the home now, we see a fantastic use of creative design implemented in the décor. A beautiful library is being used as storage as well as a translucent divider for an interesting effect.
The living room of this home is comfortable and relax. The addition of a large colourful sofa is charming, fresh and creative, allowing this room to look inviting and chic, while the use of bright colours adds a modern yet family friendly style.
The open plan kitchen of this lovely home is simple and minimalist and maintains the same decorative elements as the living room. The kitchen may be small in space, but the built-in appliances and ample storage beneath the kitchen island definitely makes up for the lack of space in terms of area.
From this angle we can clearly see that although this kitchen may be small in size, there is more than enough storage space for any and every kind of kitchen utensil, appliance and crockery, allowing this kitchen to remain comfortable and completely uncluttered. Quick meals and informal dining are a must in any home and this kitchen has mastered the art of spatial planning perfectly.
The dining room of this home is simple featuring a light colour palette and modern minimalist features, however the room has a somewhat dramatic effect too, made possible by the red porcelain tiles against the wall and on the floor as well. This strong colour adds an interesting and low maintenance touch to the dining room area that is creative and unique.
A modern fireplace is a fantastic feature in a modern home and this technological advancement is perfect, adding a warm and welcoming atmosphere to an already cosy house. It’s attractive, glamourous and definitely attractive, this fireplace is sure to be a topic of conversation at any dinner party. If you like homes that are unusual and attractive, then A Surprisingly Warm and Cosy Home is just for you!