Let's choose the perfect house according to your star sign!

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
AR Design Studio- The Boat House, AR Design Studio AR Design Studio Modern houses
Have you considered choosing a home that goes with your sign of the Zodiac? Using astrology in your search for a new home can be a fascinating way to creatively express your character and personality. Whether your star sign is strong and impressive or detailed orientated, there is a façade to suit you nature. Consider a vibrant residence that is attractive to your soul and you might just find your forever home. Although astrology might not be for everyone, it’s definitely fun thinking that your home can match your personality traits, let’s see how!

Aquarius: The Gregarious

Camp Hammer, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern houses
Uptic Studios

Camp Hammer

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

Aquarians love being surrounded by friends and family, it’s when they’re in their element, therefore a home that values social space is perfect for them. Breathtaking views and fresh air are what govern this star sign, while bedrooms and spaces to rest are for the hidden parts of the home… somewhere in the interior.

Sagittarius: The Traveller

Haus B, JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA Modern houses
JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA

JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA
JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA
JEBENS SCHOOF ARCHITEKTEN BDA

The archers of the zodiac are known for not being in the same place too long, considering their home as a storage space for the treasures they bring back from their many travels. Which is why a lock and go, low maintenance home is ideal for them as they traipse across the world

Pisces: A Waterside Home

AR Design Studio- The Boat House, AR Design Studio AR Design Studio Modern houses
AR Design Studio

AR Design Studio- The Boat House

AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio

Pisces is a water sign, and therefore these personalities are happier in any area that is close to the water, whether it be a pond, a stream, lake or even the ocean… they are far more carefree when they can enjoy the view of water. The architects of this home opted for a simple design, with the view being the main attraction.

Aries: The Fun Loving

Blue windows, 국민대학교 국민대학교 Country style house
국민대학교

국민대학교
국민대학교
국민대학교

Since Aries represents birth and is also known as the infant sign of the zodiac, fiery Arians would be immediately attracted to the reddish hues of this childish and fun-loving exterior, a factor that is enhanced by the blue window frames. It’s unconventional and definitely not serious.

Taurus: Strength and Sensuality

Casa de Campo en Pilar, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Country style house
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

Although Taurus loves the sensual pleasures, they also need security, which is why this beautiful and tasteful home that is solid in structure is perfect for this star sign. The house is aesthetically appealing, while also being able to safeguard the inhabitants.

Gemini: The Restless Mind

Neubau Einfamilienhais mit Atlier am Hofnerbach, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Modern houses
von Mann Architektur GmbH

von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH

Geminis need a home with lots of windows to allow them to see the outside, while allowing natural light and fresh air to enter the home as well. And because this star sign loves learning and reading, a large collection of books and the latest technology will allow them to be in their element. The double storey home represents the other nature of the Gemini… the twins.

Cancer: Charming Home

Palma Plaza Residence, Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern houses
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

The Cancer sign is ruled by the moon, making it the most sensitive member of the zodiac, it represent maternal love and being at home in a comfortable and cosy environment that values tradition. It’s simple and stylish in every way.

Leo: The Magnificent

Фасады, Architoria 3D Architoria 3D Classic style houses
Architoria 3D

Architoria 3D
Architoria 3D
Architoria 3D

Since Leo’s are considered the leaders of the zodiac because they are ruled by the sun, this sign needs to be the centre of attention. This home is fit for royalty, with its old fashioned brick work, columns and palatial appearance, it’s not surprising that this home has its very own coat of arms!

Virgo: The Pure

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

Virgo is the purest sign of the zodiac, and are therefore known as perfectionists that have a meticulous eye for minimalism and clean lines. This home is neat and immaculate with everything on its place.

Libra: The Balancing Act

Casa Marino, ATV Arquitectos ATV Arquitectos Modern houses
ATV Arquitectos

ATV Arquitectos
ATV Arquitectos
ATV Arquitectos

Libra is the zodiac sign that enjoys seeking balance, and are often sensitive. Their home should achieve balance too, which is why this home surrounded by nature is a perfect choice. Not only is this residence structurally balanced, but it also has a fantastic flow of energy.

Capricorn: Structured Approach

Veddw Farm, Monmouthshire, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Country style house
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

Veddw Farm, Monmouthshire

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

Capricorns are rather ambitious, but love tradition and authenticity, which is why this historic home that has an original architecture is the ideal choice for this star sign. This home is attractive but filled with character and style.

Scorpio: An Air of Mystery

One Roof House, mlnp architects mlnp architects Modern houses
mlnp architects

mlnp architects
mlnp architects
mlnp architects

Scorpios enjoy their privacy and have an air of mystery that surrounds them, which is evident in this home design that only reveals the social zone of the residence, while the bedrooms and private areas are hidden from prying eyes. If you like a homes that are unusual and unique, then The Cosy and Secure Safe House is a fascinating read.

Would your star sign govern your home choice?

