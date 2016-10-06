Let's choose the perfect house according to your star sign!

Have you considered choosing a home that goes with your sign of the Zodiac? Using astrology in your search for a new home can be a fascinating way to creatively express your character and personality. Whether your star sign is strong and impressive or detailed orientated, there is a façade to suit you nature. Consider a vibrant residence that is attractive to your soul and you might just find your forever home. Although astrology might not be for everyone, it’s definitely fun thinking that your home can match your personality traits, let’s see how!
Aquarians love being surrounded by friends and family, it’s when they’re in their element, therefore a home that values social space is perfect for them. Breathtaking views and fresh air are what govern this star sign, while bedrooms and spaces to rest are for the hidden parts of the home… somewhere in the interior.
The archers of the zodiac are known for not being in the same place too long, considering their home as a storage space for the treasures they bring back from their many travels. Which is why a lock and go, low maintenance home is ideal for them as they traipse across the world
Pisces is a water sign, and therefore these personalities are happier in any area that is close to the water, whether it be a pond, a stream, lake or even the ocean… they are far more carefree when they can enjoy the view of water. The architects of this home opted for a simple design, with the view being the main attraction.
Since Aries represents birth and is also known as the infant sign of the zodiac, fiery Arians would be immediately attracted to the reddish hues of this childish and fun-loving exterior, a factor that is enhanced by the blue window frames. It’s unconventional and definitely not serious.
Although Taurus loves the sensual pleasures, they also need security, which is why this beautiful and tasteful home that is solid in structure is perfect for this star sign. The house is aesthetically appealing, while also being able to safeguard the inhabitants.
Geminis need a home with lots of windows to allow them to see the outside, while allowing natural light and fresh air to enter the home as well. And because this star sign loves learning and reading, a large collection of books and the latest technology will allow them to be in their element. The double storey home represents the other nature of the Gemini… the twins.
The Cancer sign is ruled by the moon, making it the most sensitive member of the zodiac, it represent maternal love and being at home in a comfortable and cosy environment that values tradition. It’s simple and stylish in every way.
Since Leo’s are considered the leaders of the zodiac because they are ruled by the sun, this sign needs to be the centre of attention. This home is fit for royalty, with its old fashioned brick work, columns and palatial appearance, it’s not surprising that this home has its very own coat of arms!
Virgo is the purest sign of the zodiac, and are therefore known as perfectionists that have a meticulous eye for minimalism and clean lines. This home is neat and immaculate with everything on its place.
Libra is the zodiac sign that enjoys seeking balance, and are often sensitive. Their home should achieve balance too, which is why this home surrounded by nature is a perfect choice. Not only is this residence structurally balanced, but it also has a fantastic flow of energy.
Capricorns are rather ambitious, but love tradition and authenticity, which is why this historic home that has an original architecture is the ideal choice for this star sign. This home is attractive but filled with character and style.
Scorpios enjoy their privacy and have an air of mystery that surrounds them, which is evident in this home design that only reveals the social zone of the residence, while the bedrooms and private areas are hidden from prying eyes.