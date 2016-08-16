This simple house in Sao Paulo is a dream for those who don't want to live in apartments

A modern apartment might not fit the home requirements of everybody, especially if having a garden to grow your favourite flowers and vegetables or even a space to take a nice long nap in the sun is a must for you. There is however an alternative to apartment living, a smaller home makes for a comfortable interior, with a great outdoor garden too. The home we visit today values tradition, practical and cosy layout as well as simplicity. We cannot wait to see more of this one-storey family home!