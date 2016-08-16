This simple house in Sao Paulo is a dream for those who don't want to live in apartments

A modern apartment might not fit the home requirements of everybody, especially if having a garden to grow your favourite flowers and vegetables or even a space to take a nice long nap in the sun is a must for you. There is however an alternative to apartment living, a smaller home makes for a comfortable interior, with a great outdoor garden too. The home we visit today values tradition, practical and cosy layout as well as simplicity. We cannot wait to see more of this one-storey family home!
The front of this home has a traditional element that is elegant and eye-catching. But, the lush greenery of this space that is adorned by various vegetation makes this home even more attractive. The white and grey exterior adds a modern touch that displays the elegant character of this home. This home is a definite choice for a city-dwelling nature lover.
The garden of this home is magical, spacious and relaxing. The rear façade displays the gorgeous and effortless garden that is open and free, the architects took into consideration the homeowner's love for nature and therefore built the residence in order to maximise the amount of natural sunlight. With some expert landscaping, the garden is lush, perfectly maintained and comfortable. Consider this the best social area of the home!
This is our first glimpse into the home interior. And the living room is absolutely stunning. The open plan living space is expected in a home of this size, but doesn’t mean the interior is any less comfortable. The white porcelain floor tiles adds an elegant touch, while the large neutral colour sofas are so welcoming and cosy. The dining room is classic with modern accents. The white upholstery and simple lighting will definitely make this interior atmosphere charming and romantic.
The kitchen of this home is unbelievable! The design is functional, trendy and tasteful, while also being decorated in high quality materials. The porcelain flooring, granite countertops and minimalist inspired wooden cabinets have enhanced the style and elegance of the cooking area. It’s chic and sophisticated, while being completely practical. The breakfast nook is a perfect addition to this family style kitchen. if you need more kitchen inspiration, here are: 40 Kitchen Styles to Leave You Speechless.
The neutral and modern bathroom is sleek and simple. The white and grey colour combination will remain trendy for years to come, while the shower area has a fascinating chevron inspired mosaic design. The fixtures and fittings as well as colour scheme is elegant and practical, making this bathroom design the perfect choice for the house.
We have come to the end of our Ideabook, but we definitely need to have a closer look at the patio area! This space has a fantastic view of the garden, while also being undercover, allowing for the patio to be enjoyed at any time of day, regardless of the season. The simple furniture and outdoor dining area makes this patio a comfortable social hub of the home.