Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Makeover: an ugly house becomes beautiful

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Przebudowa stodoły , AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska Rustic style house
Loading admin actions …

We all love stories with a unique happy ending, and this fantastic farmhouse renovation is one of them! It’s hard to believe that this once crumbling and dilapidated barn, was converted into a rustic and elegant cottage, in perfect Scandinavian style. The picturesque surroundings of this country home creates an almost magical setting for this brilliant barn transformation. Let’s be inspired by this magnificent home that is now a true classic.Before: Ruined and Neglected

Ruined and Neglected

Przebudowa stodoły , AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

This old barn is the inspirational before image for a fabulous renovation that will leave you inspired. A property investor saw great potential in this rustic space and the end result is unbelievable!

Old Brick Work

Przebudowa stodoły , AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska Rustic style house
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

The expert team of architects incorporated technology into the design of this wood and brick building, improving insulation and making this country home inhabitable throughout the year. The old brick detail seen in this image, was discovered during the demolition process, and due to its traditional elegance and vintage appeal, it was retained, making this barn house truly authentic.

Barn

Przebudowa stodoły , AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

This small barn was inhabitable, but the architects opted to relocate it to the lakeside, taking full advantage of this rural location.

Charming

Przebudowa stodoły , AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska Country style house
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

A fantastic terrace was added to the newly rebuilt home, with steps  leading to the lake. This area is usable regardless of the weather due to its elegant roof. It’s a dreamy space from all angles.

Up Close Terrace

Przebudowa stodoły , AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska Patios
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

The terrace has a magnificent view of the lake that can be enjoyed while surrounded by stunning nature, and decorated by a simple wooden table and wicker chairs. This outdoor eating space is perfect for any meal or social occasion.

Full of Character

Przebudowa stodoły , AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

Throughout the renovation of this old home, the architecture and construction team ensured that the original character of the building should be maintained, which is why this renovated home fits the country side like a glove.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Enchanting Entrance

Przebudowa stodoły , AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska Rustic style house
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

A charming entrance for a beautiful home, now that is perfection. Although this space has been almost completely renovated, it has maintained much of its rural identity, with the old-fashioned red door proudly incorporated into the design.

Gabled Roof

Przebudowa stodoły , AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

This is a typical neglected barn, with high ceiling and strong wooden appeal. Before the transformation of this home, the barn was in need of a facelift and upgrade. It was definitely not a suitable living space for animals or humans

Impressive Outcome

Przebudowa stodoły , AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska Modern living room
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

This is the first glimpse at the sensational interior style after the much needed renovation. The gabled wooden ceiling was given a brilliant coat of white, creating a spacious and elegant design that is attractive and filled with natural light. It’s no doubt a comfortable, welcoming and family friendly zone that is cosy and warm too.

Junk Yard

Przebudowa stodoły , AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

Before this home underwent its magical renovation, the barn was used as a storage space for everything from rubbish to unwanted wood. It looked disgusting and junk-yard like. By using some imagination, the stylish home and this junk yard were the same place.

Kitchen

Przebudowa stodoły , AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska Kitchen
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

This modern kitchen is now usable and elegant in every way, with a view of the lovely lake creating a picturesque country setting. It’s bright, airy and unbelievably elegant, we can’t help but stare at the view of the countryside!

Dining Room

Przebudowa stodoły , AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska Rustic style dining room
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

This dining room is nothing less than delightful. The simple wooden table and white chairs in perfect country style add a unique atmosphere of elegance and integrity, while the rustic décor and character of the eating area reminds us that we are in a unique, yet charming idyllic location.

Beautiful Bedroom

Przebudowa stodoły , AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska Rustic style bedroom
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

A shabby chic bedroom decked in white is a stunning end to this Ideabook. The all-white wooden planks create a stylish feature headboard, while the accompanying bedroom furniture is stylish and perfect for this room. It’s cosy, attractive and absolutely comfortable from top to bottom. If bedroom decor inspiration is what you need, then here are some: Grand ideas for small bedrooms.

6 extraordinary garages to protect your car
Are you inspired to makeover some old part of your home in this rustic style?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks