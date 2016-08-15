Makeover: an ugly house becomes beautiful

We all love stories with a unique happy ending, and this fantastic farmhouse renovation is one of them! It’s hard to believe that this once crumbling and dilapidated barn, was converted into a rustic and elegant cottage, in perfect Scandinavian style. The picturesque surroundings of this country home creates an almost magical setting for this brilliant barn transformation. Let’s be inspired by this magnificent home that is now a true classic.Before: Ruined and Neglected