​A modern but warm and welcoming home

Here on homify 360°, we are slightly obsessed with beauty, which begs the question: what are the definitive factors that determine when something is beautiful, and when it is not?

Obviously one can get very deep and start talking about beauty being in the eye of the beholder, which we agree with, but it doesn’t really answer our question. Is there even an answer?

While you mull over that yourself, have a look at this modern/minimalist house, stripped down to the bare basics, which fantastically opens up thanks to its spacious layouts and neutral tones – and then decide for yourself whether you would classify this is as beautiful, and why…