8 hot and exciting modern bedroom designs

A restful sleep is one of the most important ways our bodies recover from any issues or from a hectic day, but in order to achieve a restful you sleep, you may need a comfortable and beautiful bedroom. A place of elegance, a solace and an escape. Now, although the personality and style choices may differ for everyone, this Ideabook compiled by the homify team has some sensational and elegant décor ideas to suit any modern bedroom. Whether your personal style is vintage glam or eclectic and fabulous, a more beautiful bedroom is possible with some imagination, fascinating patterns and versatile design.
There is something absolutely cosy about wooden flooring in a bedroom, and when accompanied by this wooden wall, this décor looks stunning and complete. It’s a modern take on old fashion neutral elements, that when combined with contemporary brick work and an old fashioned wardrobe hidden behind a vivid blue curtain, this bedroom is nothing short of chic industrial style beauty.
A rustic inspired bedroom such as this is absolutely stunning, from the strong natural elements included in the décor, to the addition of a wooden bed and plants for that extra attractive and eye-catching charm. This bed is built into the shelf space, and makes the perfect option for adoring bookworms who crave gorgeous décor, while incorporating a library into their safe space.
Another beautiful style option for any home, combines two extreme décor choices for a fantastic and designer end result. This bedroom highlights the luxurious elements of wood and a view of nature, but with a modern twist. The wooden bed, flooring, headboard and doors fits in perfectly with the all-white bed linen and colourful bed side tables, making this bedroom a popular design choice for hotels and modern homes.
This minimalist bedroom design is trendy and elegant, the interior designers have also ensured that the space is vibrant and attractive even though the colour palette is simple. The closet is housed behind the bed, which creates the illusion of a more spacious and uncluttered bedroom. It’s an effortless option for a contemporary homeowner.
Have you ever been to an exotic resort and thought about the comfort of the bed and the room? Well, this décor choice perfectly recreates that resort appeal. The solid wooden door that opens out to the garden is an elegant touch that allows fresh air and natural light into the room, enhancing that feeling of comfort and style.
One sure fire way to ensure you feel rejuvenated in the morning is by styling your bedroom according to the vibrancy of the tropics. Colour and textures are the perfect additions to this bedroom décor. You will never feel drowsy again!
If you aren’t one for daring décor choices, then this neutral and striped bedroom décor will suit your style perfectly, regardless of your mood, the weather or any home issue, this modern striped affair will be cosy, welcoming and oh so comfy… you may just never leave your bed! Add a touch of vibrant colour and your bedroom decor is complete.
This timber, grey and blue bedroom is undeniably Viking inspired. The natural wooden bed with matching cupboard is modern, while the texture of the wood adds a chic aspect to the décor that is simple and sophisticated, a great décor choice for a tasteful bedroom, which will never be out of style. How to make your bedroom more romantic with help from homify