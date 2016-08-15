8 hot and exciting modern bedroom designs

A restful sleep is one of the most important ways our bodies recover from any issues or from a hectic day, but in order to achieve a restful you sleep, you may need a comfortable and beautiful bedroom. A place of elegance, a solace and an escape. Now, although the personality and style choices may differ for everyone, this Ideabook compiled by the homify team has some sensational and elegant décor ideas to suit any modern bedroom. Whether your personal style is vintage glam or eclectic and fabulous, a more beautiful bedroom is possible with some imagination, fascinating patterns and versatile design.