7 cheap but stunning living room ideas

Small apartments are often a challenge when it comes to furnishing and decoration, as we usually get two or three spaces in one room, like the living room, kitchen and dining room. The bedrooms are not usually huge either! So if you feel desperate with this situation, do not worry, here we will leave some ideas that can guide you not only in design but also in distribution.

The advantage of modern furniture is that it comes in a variety of shapes and sizes, which are easily adapted to these small sites, and can take up every corner. Similarly, there are several tricks that can make something great out of your small space. If you’re interested in such furnishing hacks, you have come to the right place, and if you don't find all the inspiration you need here, take a look at: 11 more tips to maximise a small apartment!