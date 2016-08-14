7 cheap but stunning living room ideas

Small apartments are often a challenge when it comes to furnishing and decoration, as we usually get two or three spaces in one room, like the living room, kitchen and dining room. The bedrooms are not usually huge either! So if you feel desperate with this situation, do not worry, here we will leave some ideas that can guide you not only in design but also in distribution.
The advantage of modern furniture is that it comes in a variety of shapes and sizes, which are easily adapted to these small sites, and can take up every corner. Similarly, there are several tricks that can make something great out of your small space. If you’re interested in such furnishing hacks, you have come to the right place, and if you don't find all the inspiration you need here, take a look at: 11 more tips to maximise a small apartment!
There are a lot of things that we can take from this room, but perhaps the coffee table on wheels is the best option for a nice, easy addition that can take the whole space to the next level.
If this is the design of your apartment, then you’ll need to try and make a division with furniture by placing a bar separating the kitchen from the dining room and living room. You can also use the dining table for this. Don’t forget to have plenty of lighting, as this will be key to creating the right atmosphere.
If the room is very small, it is not advisable to add large televisions or entertainment systems, because it tends to take up too much space on the wall. A good alternative is to use projection screens that can be folded up, stored, and used when and as you need it.
In a small apartment you can’t leave out mirrors and lamps in different directions to produce and reflect ample light.
To give depth to small halls, place different types of lamps throughout, including ceiling, wall and floor lamps. This creates a sense of depth, just as the mirrors are essential for visual amplitude.
Use a palette of light colours and avoid placing objects that hinder passage. This will all combine to make the hallway feel much larger than it actually is. When you have a small living space, it is essential that you get creative. Although we may not be able to increase the physical dimensions of our home, we can surely make it feel much more generous.
The golden rule of small spaces is to always use white or pastel shades. This allows for enlightened spaces, and extends the perceived dimensions of a room. It is also important not to overburden the space with furniture, and to try and keep pathways clear. A wall of mirrors always makes the space seem twice its actual size, and here we can see this feature effectively employed.
Visual effect can alter one’s sense of depth and breadth of a space, which means that you can change the way the real space in your apartment is perceived. This can be done with the furniture you choose to add to the room, and in this case, the colourful and modern pieces balance out the visual composition in the area.
The ideal in small kitchens is that the majority of kitchen items, utensils, equipment, and provisions are stored safely within cabinets. This makes the usable space much bigger, and, of course, makes the space cleaner and much better organised. It’s always a good idea to involve experts in this, and if you have the resources available to you, it will do your home well to seek the help of a kitchen planner.