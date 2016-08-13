The cottage style home you'll fall in love with

Who does not like a getaway to the countryside? Having a house in a field or in the mountains to spend weekends and forget about queues and everyday disasters is high on everyone's priority list. This ideabook is dedicated to all those who love to wake up to the birdsong, unrushed. It is a house which inspires rest and relaxation.

Located on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, the Brazilian interior of this house is the concept of interior architects, Celia Orlandi By Ato em Art. We're sure you will be won over by this little gem, just as we were. Come join us for a tour of this fantastic home!