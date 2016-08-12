The terrific renovation of a tiny kitchen

There is no doubt about the assertion that the kitchen of a house can change the entire look and feel of the home, adding to its completion and warmth. On the other hand, a cluttered disorganised kitchen can be far more than an eyesore, discouraging inhabitants to spend time cooking and relaxing together. Now, the good news is that – like any other room – more and more homeowners are embracing kitchen makeovers with enthusiasm.
Today we will bring you a wonderful example of a kitchen which had originally been a cramped and crowded space with little room for basic movement. It also lacked brightness, liveliness and aesthetic appeal, which are vital aspects of a modern kitchen. Fortunately, the expert kitchen planners at FMS Mimarlik & Insaat, used their creativity and innovation to revamp the kitchen with contemporary accents, smart functionality and a vibrant touch. Sound interesting? Then read on!
If you look at the old kitchen, you will find absolutely no reason to feel enthused. It seemed that everything was dumped in this tiny space without any consideration for aesthetics. Moreover, the kitchen looked untidy and dark all the time. The kitchen appliances and accessories have to compete for a little space, and it was really difficult to find anything with any sort of ease amongst all of this clutter.
The new kitchen is visually arresting, despite its compactness. Untidy drawers have given way to smart, sleek and functional storage space. The wall art has added to the glamour of this new contemporary kitchen. The white colour of the walls, cabinets and sideboard make it appear more spacious and brighter than what it truly is. The sideboard also acts as a small breakfast counter where you can grab a quick bite before heading out for work.
The sink area in the new kitchen has been organised in such a way that the cleaning of utensils will no longer be an arduous task. It is a highly functional space with all the necessary accessories kept close at hand. The area both above and below the sink is lined with minimalistic storage units, which can take care of the clutter effectively. Above the sink, you will also find a couple of shelves with glass coverings, which can be used to display some fancy crockery.
This fiery orange space is a wonderful addition in the new kitchen. Without wasting any extra floor space, all the necessary appliances of the room, including the refrigerator, microwave and oven, have been accommodated in a single wall unit. The bright look of the wall perks up the otherwise white kitchen, and contrasts the appliances nicely too.
Look at the functionality of the cooking space in the newly renovated kitchen – it's truly impressive! The four-burner stove has been neatly embedded in the countertop, so that cooking is no longer an ordeal. The sides have been left uncluttered and the drawers below the stovetop can hold all the ingredients you need for culinary magic.
The kitchen planners have truly inspired us with this intelligently planned kitchen makeover. We think we can all agree that this new kitchen is a spectacular specimen, regardless of its small size. If you also have a small kitchen and are impressed by this transformation, take a look at these: Big tricks for furnishing a small kitchen of your own!