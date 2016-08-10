A simple home that's magic inside

Today we have a light-filled house with four rooms that was restored and its structure rescued. The floors were lifted for maintenance and were placed down again to preserve its history. It is tiny, being only 8 meters wide by 15 meters deep and a backyard of 24m2, within 120 m2 of land.

The house in question is located in the historic centre of a city founded in the sixteenth century on the ruins of an old Mayan church. Today, it is one of the most beautiful cities in Yucatan, characterized as a magical town and remembered for his notorious opulence of gold that simulates the sun worshiped by its original civilization. The architects achieved this splendour fitting to the location in this project.