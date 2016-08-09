8 creative dining room ideas to copy

The dining room is a space that has always been with us, yet its classic form has undergone a radical transformation in the last decade. These days, you are unlikely to find a dining room which is not part of a larger open-plan living area which includes the kitchen and living room. In the past, the dining space had almost always been a separate room in itself. This new style arrangement enables us to enjoy closer communication with our loved ones or just make the most of a small space.

The integrated dining room does, however, also means that arranging your dining room is no longer a simple question of placing a dining table in the middle of the room. So, what are the various ways of arranging your dining room in a modern open-plan layout? Well, here at homify we have lots of inspiration on hand, and we've identified 8 different ways to arrange your dining room in a modern home and a contemporary style. Keep on reading if you want inspiration for your home of any size!