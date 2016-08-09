Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 creative dining room ideas to copy

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Ispirazione nordica, ministudio architetti ministudio architetti Minimalist dining room
Loading admin actions …

The dining room is a space that has always been with us, yet its classic form has undergone a radical transformation in the last decade. These days, you are unlikely to find a dining room which is not part of a larger open-plan living area which includes the kitchen and living room. In the past, the dining space had almost always been a separate room in itself. This new style arrangement enables us to enjoy closer communication with our loved ones or just make the most of a small space.

The integrated dining room does, however, also means that arranging your dining room is no longer a simple question of placing a dining table in the middle of the room. So, what are the various ways of arranging your dining room in a modern open-plan layout? Well, here at homify we have lots of inspiration on hand, and we've identified 8 different ways to arrange your dining room in a modern home and a contemporary style. Keep on reading if you want inspiration for your home of any size!

1. Perfect for a small home

Ispirazione nordica, ministudio architetti ministudio architetti Minimalist dining room
ministudio architetti

ministudio architetti
ministudio architetti
ministudio architetti

For a smaller home, you won’t do better than this arrangement. The bench-style seat on one side blends into the white walls and really makes the most of every centimetre of space. The chairs on the right don't have armrests so they can be tucked underneath to free up a larger area. Finally, don't forget the pendant lights! They are an absolute must in almost every dining room set-up, and we can surely see their great merit here.

2. Parallel to the one-wall kitchen

Vivienda en Villagarcía, Nan Arquitectos Nan Arquitectos Minimalist dining room
Nan Arquitectos

Nan Arquitectos
Nan Arquitectos
Nan Arquitectos

In the contemporary small and simple homes of today, visual symmetry and clean lines are a must. So it's often a good idea to run a dining table parallel to the kitchen bench. This also creates the option for extra preparation space as well when you’re entertaining for more people than usual.

By the way, one-wall kitchens are becoming increasingly popular. Take a look at the: Reasons why you should opt for this kitchen design.

3. Circular decadence

Metropolitan Heights | High-End Apartment by London homify Modern dining room
homify

Metropolitan Heights | High-End Apartment by London

homify
homify
homify

Although still part of the larger open-plan living area, you may have the space for a completely separate dining area, for which a round table is perfect. It allows every diner to face each other equally and creates a very intimate atmosphere.

4. Around a wall

PW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist dining room
arctitudesign

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

Much of the bench space in a horizontal dining table is often under-utilised. This is particularly true for those who live alone. So, a dining table could easily be built around part of a wall like this one by the interior architects, Arctitudesign. It frees up precious floor space and looks perfectly stylish.

5. Half-bence

El continente y el contenido, Coblonal Arquitectura Coblonal Arquitectura Scandinavian style dining room
Coblonal Arquitectura

Coblonal Arquitectura
Coblonal Arquitectura
Coblonal Arquitectura

It is often good to have multiple seating options at your dining table, so this kind of combination of chair and bench-style seating might suit. Pushing the dining table up against the wall like this is also a great space-saver.

6. Extending from kitchen island

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Situating a dining table as an extension of the kitchen island is one of the more fluid ways to create communication between the two areas. This doesn’t mean it has to be a casual situation like a breakfast counter, but can also be classy, like this monochrome model which is perfect for hosting guests.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Gallery

homify Rustic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

One-sided dining tables are definitely tricky to execute because it's not much fun eating while facing a wall. But they are perfect for a small galley space or hallway set up. This rustic-style dining area shows how it can be done well. The most important elements in this arrangement are the antique mirrors.

8. Dining nook

homify Eclectic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A dining nook is an excellent way of arranging your dining area. It is a fairly casual arrangement, but one that perfectly makes the most of a small space. It is often butted up against a kitchen bench and always looks cosy.

The South African home with a secret
Which one of these arrangements are best suited to your own home and why?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks