8 creative dining room ideas to copy

The dining room is a space that has always been with us, yet its classic form has undergone a radical transformation in the last decade. These days, you are unlikely to find a dining room which is not part of a larger open-plan living area which includes the kitchen and living room. In the past, the dining space had almost always been a separate room in itself. This new style arrangement enables us to enjoy closer communication with our loved ones or just make the most of a small space.
The integrated dining room does, however, also means that arranging your dining room is no longer a simple question of placing a dining table in the middle of the room. So, what are the various ways of arranging your dining room in a modern open-plan layout? Well, here at homify we have lots of inspiration on hand, and we've identified 8 different ways to arrange your dining room in a modern home and a contemporary style. Keep on reading if you want inspiration for your home of any size!
For a smaller home, you won’t do better than this arrangement. The bench-style seat on one side blends into the white walls and really makes the most of every centimetre of space. The chairs on the right don't have armrests so they can be tucked underneath to free up a larger area. Finally, don't forget the pendant lights! They are an absolute must in almost every dining room set-up, and we can surely see their great merit here.
In the contemporary small and simple homes of today, visual symmetry and clean lines are a must. So it's often a good idea to run a dining table parallel to the kitchen bench. This also creates the option for extra preparation space as well when you’re entertaining for more people than usual.
By the way, one-wall kitchens are becoming increasingly popular. Take a look at the: Reasons why you should opt for this kitchen design.
Although still part of the larger open-plan living area, you may have the space for a completely separate dining area, for which a round table is perfect. It allows every diner to face each other equally and creates a very intimate atmosphere.
Much of the bench space in a horizontal dining table is often under-utilised. This is particularly true for those who live alone. So, a dining table could easily be built around part of a wall like this one by the interior architects, Arctitudesign. It frees up precious floor space and looks perfectly stylish.
It is often good to have multiple seating options at your dining table, so this kind of combination of chair and bench-style seating might suit. Pushing the dining table up against the wall like this is also a great space-saver.
Situating a dining table as an extension of the kitchen island is one of the more fluid ways to create communication between the two areas. This doesn’t mean it has to be a casual situation like a breakfast counter, but can also be classy, like this monochrome model which is perfect for hosting guests.
One-sided dining tables are definitely tricky to execute because it's not much fun eating while facing a wall. But they are perfect for a small galley space or hallway set up. This rustic-style dining area shows how it can be done well. The most important elements in this arrangement are the antique mirrors.