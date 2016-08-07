Easy ways to add a rustic touch to your home!

The industrial decoration style was born almost without seeking to be a style, without the intention of an aesthetic definition and originating as a result of the use of old factories and warehouses, mainly in New York in the fifties. Young artists seeking a path moved there and began living in these spacious lofts, filled with light and visible structures.

The homes of this era were generated in industrial environments characterized by high ceilings, huge windows, pipes, beams and much exposed concrete. The truth is that after nearly half a century it became a decorating style, and became a huge trend in recent years employed by many designers and decorators, seeking not only the industrial and warm aesthetics, but also the advantages of these former large spaces that became homes. We invite you on a small tour with tips to incorporate the industrial style in your home, in whole or in part, as you like.