Easy ways to add a rustic touch to your home!

The industrial decoration style was born almost without seeking to be a style, without the intention of an aesthetic definition and originating as a result of the use of old factories and warehouses, mainly in New York in the fifties. Young artists seeking a path moved there and began living in these spacious lofts, filled with light and visible structures.
The homes of this era were generated in industrial environments characterized by high ceilings, huge windows, pipes, beams and much exposed concrete. The truth is that after nearly half a century it became a decorating style, and became a huge trend in recent years employed by many designers and decorators, seeking not only the industrial and warm aesthetics, but also the advantages of these former large spaces that became homes. We invite you on a small tour with tips to incorporate the industrial style in your home, in whole or in part, as you like.
If anything characterizes the industrial style is the structure of the room or apartment. It is always large structures with high ceilings, usually with integrated spaces and large windows, recalling the style of old factories and warehouses. While these environments are almost a registered trademark of this style, the truth is that we can achieve an industrial style in a house or a modern apartment of a few meters.
The idea is that the structures remain bare—pipes, iron beams, ceiling and floors reveal exposed concrete and the classic brick wall is also seen. Simplicity is key and those details become part of the decor, as long as they are in good condition, of course. We can encourage the style by painting beams or pipes in bronze or copper colours – a must for the style.
If we go into detail, we cannot stop before we clarify that the industrial style is characterized as a sort of cousin of minimalism. Why? Because it is a style that uses the structures and materials as decoration rather than objects for decorating. Furniture used must have a functionality and nothing is left to chance.
Furnishings are often of iron and wood, and the latter is the one that is responsible for giving warmth to the environment, considering that the predominant colours are black, metals, grey and some earth tones.
If we want to influence our kitchen with some industrial style, a little black will not only be enough, but would also add a lot of elegance. This colour has the advantage of distinguishing spaces, and if the kitchen is no exception. In this case, we can see how the floor was used to give a touch of warmth, and storage remains almost hidden, with drawers and cupboards in a total black mark discretion.
A good way to decorate without diverging from the style is to use metal kitchen utensils and hang them or leave them in sight on shelves, as to achieve a warmer kitchen.
In the bathroom the thing becomes much simpler, with white, black or grey colours as a base on the floors and smooth walls. The details that stand out in this case are the lamps, as in the rest of the house, and hanging lamps or metal is a great resource for this style.
If we are fortunate to live in an old house, when the pipes become visible in this case it is a benefit. We can choose to paint in shades of copper or metal, and the idea is that the structure is always in view and in good condition. We can also use this space to place a radiator. We can see in this case how, despite being an almost monochrome bathroom in grey, the touch of life is given by the vase with decorative dried plants. Industrial style is minimalist and a few strong colours can be added to lift the mood.
A classic of this style is a library of wood and iron—a simple structure that is bottomless. It is a staple that never tires and is very versatile when it comes to decorating. In this case we love it because it leaves bare its structure, while the white and light wood give warmth to any environment, and it is best that libraries can be used to store books but also to place decorative elements.
Even if we live in a loft or a studio, the great advantage is that these features can also be great separators. Different environments are separated as the structure allows light to remain harnessed to the maximum as filtered through the cubes.
Industrial style in the bedroom usually brings the benefit that, being a minimalist style, gives a feeling of tranquillity and rest. In this case we see how the large windows and the open room simply need a bed, dresser and a small unit for a television. To continue the sense of clarity, the right textiles, furniture and white walls were chosen. This is undoubtedly an industrial style with soft touches—a success for the bedroom.
While industrial style was born in large houses with exposed pipes and large windows, the truth is that it is a style that can be practiced in any home. Hanging lamps, metal objects, iron, wood, and exposed bricks are details that we can buy or create ourselves and give an industrial touch to our home.
The idea is that less is more, and the barer furniture or walls, the better. Claim the origin and rawness in style, give space to what before was hidden, and integrate each conformant household item.