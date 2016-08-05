The smart renovation of an old home

We here at homify are lovers of architectural transformation and like to share it with you. In this ideabook, we present to you the before-and-after project of a small house located in Turkey. You can see the process of change and wonder at how this small, very compartmentalised housing becomes a great work completed by the interior designers, Tuncer Sezgin. It is a house where every detail had been transformed to inspire and create a beautiful dwelling.
The first floor of the house originally looked like a small room, with access from the right and a bathroom on the left. It had a defined kitchen with walls and a counter that connected with the social area—an open, shared space between the living room, dining room, and stairs. White dominated this room but had become dull, dirty and overwhelming. The marble floor, which once upon a time must have looked modern and elegant, had lost its charm and now it was necessary to get rid of it.
Another important issue was moisture that had seeped into the structure and we can note this to the left on the roof and walls. Fortunately, our experts stepped in to resolve the issue.
During the reformation project, the architects contemplated creating a feeling of more space by opening up the area and tearing down interior walls, separating only the bathroom and the dining area. In the process, wall coverings and the floor were removed to allow for proper maintenance and to deal with the moisture, as well as to change the electrical wiring and plumbing. In addition, the staircase underwent a dramatic and surprising change…
This image, taken from the same angle as the previous two, allows us to discover the wonderful change that was experienced: the walls were coated in a beautiful white finish, and some even received a coat of white ceramic tiles. However, white does not dominate the scene as it did in the original decoration, but now merges with delicate grey tones on the floor, the structure of the staircase, doors, structural details, beautiful wood textures, and creamy beige shades. The small room to the right of access is occupied by the dining room, while the kitchen is connected openly with the room, separated only by a low wall that serves as a bar on one side and as multimedia cabinet on the other.
Simplicity is the secret of elegance, and this reform is manifested in a simple design that fills the space with light. Small details really give the room a distinguished character, such as a wall mirror, colourful cushions, tables and tulle curtains.
Elegance is present on every surface and corner of the house, despite the brevity of space. The low wall that divides the kitchen and the dining room has a double function: on one side is the bar and stove in the kitchen, and the other holds the television clad in dark wood, discreetly elegant and looking to the centre of the room.
The very modern and elegant new kitchen is also ultimately functional and very practical. Seizing the small surface available in the opened the room, it was distributed to the two sides. On the side leading into the kitchen, we can see counter space for food preparation, whilst on the other side, we can see the entertainment area leading into the living room. This in-between area is the perfect place to host a bar when you have those impromptu dinner parties!
The grey and stainless steel employed here is vibrant and the flashing light coming through the windows creates a fresh, bright and very cosy atmosphere.
The staircase has indisputably become the star of the place. Here we see it as it was before the reform: A very basic metal structure, very functional to double in three angles, and not taking advantage of its nature to show off a better picture.
The entire structure was removed and a new one is created, like a sculpture. A central twist turns on itself as the backbone of a dancer, on which the delicate traces of dark wood and stainless steel handrails look like ribs and veins, strong and beautiful. Undoubtedly, this feature is the protagonist of the whole storey.
The second floor is occupied by the bedrooms and bathrooms. This view presents the main climbing stairs and a taste of the bathroom, in a faded corridor which is not aesthetically connected to the rest of the environment.
Breathe in the new atmosphere andenjoy! A beautiful ceramic floor in tan hues, marquetry in shades of grey on sheer white, a guardrail in stainless steel canvases in the background, a new bathroom full brightness and colour. The space could not be more different!
The cabinets look very functional, yet too bulky, and with an uninspiring colour. The space feels closed-off and claustrophobic.
The walls of the bathroom were coated in tiles plied between beautiful shades of grey and brown, combined with a granite countertop and organizer of beautiful dark wood. The glass partitions opened up the space, and now it is all perceived as light and airy.
