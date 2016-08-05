The smart renovation of an old home

The first floor of the house originally looked like a small room, with access from the right and a bathroom on the left. It had a defined kitchen with walls and a counter that connected with the social area—an open, shared space between the living room, dining room, and stairs. White dominated this room but had become dull, dirty and overwhelming. The marble floor, which once upon a time must have looked modern and elegant, had lost its charm and now it was necessary to get rid of it.

Another important issue was moisture that had seeped into the structure and we can note this to the left on the roof and walls. Fortunately, our experts stepped in to resolve the issue.