DIY: 6 steps to build your own barbecue

Building a barbecue might just be one of the easiest DIY projects that you can take on.

South Africans love to cook and share with family, it's an experience! We meet so often on the weekend to socialise and eat, it has become an institution. Of course, much of this can be attributed to our braai culture. Everyone knows that regardless of who’s actually preparing the food at a braai, everyone is drawn like magnets to the fire and converse around the chef. What happens when we do not have a braai at home, however? Is all lost, or can we recover?

Building a brick braai on your patio is very simple, and for this reason we want to teach you to do it yourself. You will have to take into account the design, the base, grill, indications for maintenance and other tools that are needed to enjoy the perfect braai. Let’s not waste any time and jump right into the process!