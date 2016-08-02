Renovate your terrace without spending much

We're halfway through the year and many things have changed. The days are longer in the winter, maybe we’ve made new friends, we changed our life plans and made new decisions. As we change ourselves, our home will need changing at the same pace to suit our lifestyle.
In addition, time is wasting away our furniture, rusting hinges, changing the colour of the walls, and the chair in which we loved to sit and enjoy a coffee or a book no longer seems so comfortable. So, it is time to put to work the remodelling of our house.
The biggest challenge to change something in our home, is deciding to do so. Sometimes we think it will be a tedious process, time-consuming, or expensive, but actually with some small adjustments we can give a new face to each space. To help, we have put together some simple tips to encourage you to renew your home, specifically your terrace, which you should start whipping in shape for the coming spring.
A simple addition which will ensure the most pleasant moments on your terrace, is to cover and protect it from sun or rain. An awning, patio or shed can be a good choice. You don’t have to invest a lot of money, as it can also be an umbrella or a wooden pergola. You can even do yourself, just take a look at these: Easy steps to build your own pergola!
Pallet furniture became a trend in 2015 and will continue throughout 2016. This is great news when it comes to the terrace, because if you want to completely remodel your terrace, you could build some accessories and paint it according to your own style. You'll be amazed what you can achieve with some pallets, nails and a little time.
Building sounds like a difficult and heavy task, but it can be simple, depending on the ingenuity we have. In fact, much construction machinery and tools such as lever or pulley came about because someone wanted to simply their work. All it takes is some time brainstorming and finding a few minutes to be innovative!
Perhaps with a little cement, bricks, tables and cushions as seen in the image, you can get the terrace space you desire. Maybe you could just stack pallets and put some padding on top. You may even use concrete blocks for the foundation, or reuse an old trunk as a bench or table.
The walls of your terrace are also part of it, and if you already got used to see them naked, then something is wrong with your decor. You can use them to give a unique look to your terrace without having to build something new. You could install some floating wooden pots, or apply a coating of wood or vinyl, or just paint it another colour. The options are endless, and you won’t have to break the bank!
Speaking of renewing your furniture, why not include something more comfortable? On those hot afternoons or humid times after a rain you can indeed use a hammock where you can unwind, feel your body floating, and relax completely while you rock to the rhythm of the wind.
In addition, hammocks are easy to procure and install. If you have nowhere to hang them, you only need a drill and a strong double loop. However, you should seek help from an expert to determine whether the material of the walls will resist drilling and the weight of a person, because sometimes walls are made of very porous materials where the hole can become bigger and bigger, and in these cases you’ll need reinforcement to prevent your hammock from falling.
Like the walls, floors help you create the atmosphere in your spaces. On your terrace, for example, they can serve to enhance the role of your furniture, if you use contrasting colours. The floor can help you create a more natural environment, for example, if you include stone or wooden floors, or they can help you make it look more modern, if you use smooth surfaces.
No need to change the entire floor, you can install a coating of stone, parquet, or if you do not have much time and want something quick, just add a nice rug to your terrace.
Colour is a very important element in decoration. We could have the best design, but with the wrong colours it would look horrible, sad and dull. When it comes to exteriors, sadly, colour is an element easily lost. Humidity, sunlight, dust, and stains all come together to bring about its demise. That's why, if you want to modify your terrace without investing much, painting your furniture with a high-quality coating is an excellent choice. For a better effect, you can use a combination of two or three colours, using contrasting tones and intense hues to make your terrace look full of life.
If you do not have plants on your balcony, what can you be expected to do? Plants are just that little hook that will keep you close to nature, and we assure you that the sunsets and landscapes look better if you have plants in view. In addition, you do not need much space, nor be a great gardener.
There are several options to add plants to your terrace and make sure they stay alive. The simplest is using cacti, which do not require great care. You could also think about installing a drip irrigation system.
Each season has a different colour, and to always see the best of each, it is necessary to have adequate lighting. Not that you have to change the whole lighting system with each station, but if you want to make sure your terrace has a new look, you can change to achieve it.
You could simply change your testing points LED bulbs, or you could also buy or make new lamps. You can also simply add some fairy lights to the wall. Everything looks more romantic beneath those tiny stars!
A very easy way to give new life to your terrace is changing the textiles in it. For example, you could change the lining of your cushions, use a new cloth or carpet, and if you have the time necessary, you can always reupholster your existing furniture.
With these simple tips, your terrace will be perfect for enjoying summer evenings, full of life, energy and a new look.