Renovate your terrace without spending much

We're halfway through the year and many things have changed. The days are longer in the winter, maybe we’ve made new friends, we changed our life plans and made new decisions. As we change ourselves, our home will need changing at the same pace to suit our lifestyle.

In addition, time is wasting away our furniture, rusting hinges, changing the colour of the walls, and the chair in which we loved to sit and enjoy a coffee or a book no longer seems so comfortable. So, it is time to put to work the remodelling of our house.

The biggest challenge to change something in our home, is deciding to do so. Sometimes we think it will be a tedious process, time-consuming, or expensive, but actually with some small adjustments we can give a new face to each space. To help, we have put together some simple tips to encourage you to renew your home, specifically your terrace, which you should start whipping in shape for the coming spring.