Top 5 of the Week: Small Family Homes and Outdoor Spaces

Here we are again—wrapping up our top five articles of the week. As usual we've provided you with a whole bunch of unique and interesting home and living inspiration. From beautiful, illustrious mansions to neat, tidy and clever family homes, we've got all aspects and perspectives covered. Whether you want to build a new house or simply add some new decorations to your own, you can find everything you need right here at homify.

This week your favourite home was a beautiful family style house with a stunning and classic style interior, followed up closely by facades, porches, gardens and a breathtaking before and after project.

Whether you're stopping by for the first time or checking out these articles again, there's no better way to spend your Sunday morning.