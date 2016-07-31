Top 5 of the Week: Small Family Homes and Outdoor Spaces

Here we are again—wrapping up our top five articles of the week. As usual we've provided you with a whole bunch of unique and interesting home and living inspiration. From beautiful, illustrious mansions to neat, tidy and clever family homes, we've got all aspects and perspectives covered. Whether you want to build a new house or simply add some new decorations to your own, you can find everything you need right here at homify.
This week your favourite home was a beautiful family style house with a stunning and classic style interior, followed up closely by facades, porches, gardens and a breathtaking before and after project.
Whether you're stopping by for the first time or checking out these articles again, there's no better way to spend your Sunday morning.
From the exterior, this dreamy modern home has an enchanted fairytale cottage appeal. It’s elegant, practical and luxurious from every angle, while exuding quality and sophisticated style too. A beautiful home such as this will be an amazing sight to see and we cannot wait to begin our exploration
Dynamite comes in small packages, is a popular saying that is perfectly embodied in these twelve facades of houses designed by talented homify professionals, who not only printed on these works their own unique style, but also provided a solution to the special needs of each client with the creativity that is so characteristic of high-grade architecture.
We invite you to explore these beautiful facades of small houses which are, despite their size, not without beauty and originality in design. In addition, we are sure, you will be inspired by more than one design for the house of your dreams. So, whatever you are busy with today, just take a break and enjoy these 12 excellent examples!
Today in this ideabook, we are going to have a look at a Brazilian project that stands out for its many functional spaces and elegant decor.
Isabela Canaan Architects have created this beautiful house on two floors, with a flirtatious yet tidy facade. The interior space, however, has a total wow factor with the spaces maximized! Let's begin a tour of this Brazilian house with its modern accents!
The benefits of direct contact with nature are almost impossible to ignore. The best is if we have some outdoor spaces connected to our home, which we can use to enjoy a few minutes of relaxation in harmony with the environment. A porch is the ideal feature for this, and you have come to the right place if you want some ideas on how you can add one to your property. Alternatively, you will also find some decoration ideas, if you simply want to give your porch an update. Today we will offer eight wonderful ideas so that you have the porch of your dreams!
When you live in the city, it's not always easy to design a garden. Often the weather does not do us any favours when it comes to keeping the green heart of our home alive. However, developing a gorgeous and lush garden is not impossible even if you have a small home.
In fact, people across European cities like Berlin or Copenhagen manage to create urban gardens, so there is no excuse for us South Africans when it comes to a gorgeous green belt in our backyard! In this homify ideabook today, we are going to share a project by the very talented professionals, Garden Trotter. Let's paint the town green with this fantastic garden!