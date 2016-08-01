A Small but Surprising Home

Here at homify, we really like homes in the midst of nature, like this modern cabin in the woods, or this cool house at the edge of the world. If you love living by the lake, next to the ocean, on a hilltop, or in a forest, we are sure to have many inspirational homes in every corner of the world.

Today is no different, as we bring you this sublime specimen in the woods of Japan. Atelier 137 Architectural Design Office bring us this modern wood cabin with a minimal style which provides unhindered elegance. We can see that the house was designed to keep the focus on nature, and with this environment, it is not difficult to see why. Join us on a tour of this home that makes the most of its surroundings, while providing a serene atmosphere at all times!