A Small but Surprising Home

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
025軽井沢Sさんの家, atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
Loading admin actions …

Here at homify, we really like homes in the midst of nature, like this modern cabin in the woods, or this cool house at the edge of the world. If you love living by the lake, next to the ocean, on a hilltop, or in a forest, we are sure to have many inspirational homes in every corner of the world. 

Today is no different, as we bring you this sublime specimen in the woods of Japan. Atelier 137 Architectural Design Office bring us this modern wood cabin with a minimal style which provides unhindered elegance. We can see that the house was designed to keep the focus on nature, and with this environment, it is not difficult to see why. Join us on a tour of this home that makes the most of its surroundings, while providing a serene atmosphere at all times!

Simple and expanded structure

025軽井沢Sさんの家, atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
Here we have a side-angle perspective on the house in question. As we can see from this image, the house has been constructed from timber, which is reminiscent of simple old log cabins we often find in the woods. This house is much more generous in its dimensions, however, with a frame that stretches out much further than your standard cabin. 

What is immediately apparent is the openness of this structure, which is clearly designed by the architects to take in as much of the natural surroundings as possible, but more on this later! Right now, it is just important for us to take in the whole setting and appreciate how this low-lying structure provides unhindered views of the beautiful tress around it. We can also see how this placement allows for ample privacy fr the homeowners. 

Sheer beauty

025軽井沢Sさんの家, atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
On the inside of the house, we can really see how the minimalist style comes to life. This may seem like a contradiction, but the image we see here clearly demonstrates how a simplistic space can be dynamic and serene at the same time. 

The colour scheme of the room allows for the creation of a calm and tranquil atmosphere, aided by the gentle warmth of wood used in the flooring, furniture and ceiling beams. Textured materials are used throughout the composition to bring about the suggestion of movement and depth in all of the features. 

The large glass windows that look out upon nature is here covered by sheer blinds, which create a soft look that still allows for natural light to enter while providing privacy and protection from too harsh light. 

On top

025軽井沢Sさんの家, atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
Now let's move upwards in the structure and take a look at what is help on the top floor of the house, in the attic space. This picture is an interesting view of the place, and also gives us a sense of the wooden structure which supports the ceiling and this upper level. 

The attic area is clearly fully utilised, with storage compartments that are especially suited to the particular dimensions of the space. It is also interesting how the designers played between negative and positive space, painting the floor a solid black while the walls and ceiling are all white. This brings about a dynamic atmosphere and directs the eye towards the large windows looking out on the forest. 

Generous bathroom

025軽井沢Sさんの家, atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
On to the bathroom. Not even this private room of the house will leave us disappointed, as it has ample space and makes use of warm features to suit the natural look of the entire project. The beige tiles used on throughout the room makes for a warm and inviting backdrop. 

The bathtub is included in the shower space, which is divided from the washbasins by elegantly frosted glass. This inclusive space for bath and shower gives us a sense of the spaciousness of the area, and is sure to allow for optimum temperature control. 

Picturesque views

025軽井沢Sさんの家, atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
Lastly, we spend a moment on the porch area of the home. From the first picture, we know that this space stretches along much of the house's facade, making it another generous and open area. It seems that this is the home's central characteristics! The house then definitely suits the environment, as there is nothing freer and more giving than nature itself. 

This once again minimally decorated and furnished area is sure to provide endless hours of sublime communion with nature and appreciation of its aesthetic value. What more could a nature-lover ever ask for??

What did you think of this modern cabin in the woods?

