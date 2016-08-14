6 smart and easy home decor tips to imitate

In this edition of homify, we visit a home that is currently still in its finishing stages, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be inspired by the décor or style. The double storey house shows off geometric lines, high ceilings, fantastic brick work and a practical layout. The home is spacious, elegant and inspiring, with simple lines and rustic inspiration creating a stylish interior, while the classic exterior is charming and practical. We invite you to visit this home and enjoy the combination of modern features and traditional character. Let’s see just how fantastic and functional this home is, and maybe you could implement some of the traits in your home too!
This enchanting exterior is simply perfect. From the creative wall details that are neutral yet fascinating, to the textured bricks that add a rustic touch. This home design is a great choice and the team of architects have ensured that the family home fits perfectly into the terrain, while looking amazing inside too!
The interior of this home celebrates natural lighting as part of the décor, this creates an illusion of a more spacious interior, while allowing fresh air to enter the home. The design and structure of this residence promotes green living, while insulation has been integrated into the home as well, ensuring that the warm air stays inside during winter. The light colours used in the interior of the home create a modern environment that is comfortable and inviting.
Have you ever considered adding perfect printed tiles to your kitchen wall for that traditional and rustic design? It’s interesting and colourful and creative.
Creativity in the kitchen is essential. But this time we are not talking about recipes. The creative decor in the kitchen is very important to make the most creative and interesting space. And when combined with a stone kitchen sink in a neutral shade of grey, the result is simply divine.
The bathroom of this home was in desperate need of some clever storage and decadent décor. The granite bathroom sink added a rustic style that allowed the bathroom to look more spacious, while promoting the simplicity and elegance too. But, wait until you see the rest of this bathroom!
This custom-made shower is the perfect fit for the small bathroom. The white tiles with mosaic accents in a neutral hue add to the style, while the bathroom has a modern minimalist design too. The space was accentuated within this limited area by not including any extra storage shelves or cabinets that would cramp the already tiny bathroom. Fresh air is incorporated into this design as well, since a window is perfectly fitted into the bathroom, enhancing natural light and getting rid of mould and mildew.
We have come to the end of this Ideabook today, but we have to gain inspiration from the living room before we leave! The brick fireplace is reminiscent of perfect rustic style that is traditional, classic and elegant too. The rustic style was enhanced even further by the neutral walls that promote simplicity. homify has compiled these: Tips to create a really cosy living room.