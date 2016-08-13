A rustic but modern home in Rustenburg

In this edition of homify 360, we head inland to the town of Rustenburg, situated in the North West Province of South Africa, where a stunning home in the Waterkroon Eiendommer secure estate awaits us. It's a home of inspired rustic design with modern finishes and elegant features, making it a fantastic option for a young professional couple or even a family with children. The estate consists of 27 sectional title units and 36 full title units, while the full title units were built in five different types of homes, this included a three bedroom single storey with a double garage as well as three bedroom double storey units with a single garage. But, let's explore this home for ourselves.