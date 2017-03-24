Your browser is out-of-date.

33 cheap and clever ideas for your entrance

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
CASA ALTABRISA 24, Adagio Arquitectos Adagio Arquitectos
Are you tired of your dull looking home entrance? Or that walkway that leads up to your beautiful home, but adds no pizzazz to your façade? Well, this Ideabook is literally filled with fabulous and exciting ways to glam up your boring front yard and home entrance, making your home a sparkling sight, whether from the street or even your driveway. You are sure to find something appealing in these 33 home décor ideas to make your exterior charming and full of life. Now, let’s be inspired!

1. Create your own natural space with gorgeous greenery.

RESIDENCIA 02 - S. J. CAMPOS, Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo Rustic style garden
You may want to contact a professional landscaper to ensure that this project is completed perfectly.

2. Sturdy and elegant marble steps for a striking entrance

RESIDENCIA EN MÉRIDA, JC-ROA, AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO Passive house
3. Consider wooden slats instead of stone to add warmth and charm to your home

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern garage/shed
​4. An amazing wide, solid wood door

RESIDENCIA LOPEZ, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern houses
5. Rustic materials for to create a balance of texture

N14, aaestudio aaestudio Modern houses
6. Attract attention with these stunning long-stemmed plants

homify Modern houses
7. Maintain privacy and add a semi-hidden entrance for style

Casa La Lagartija, alexandro velázquez alexandro velázquez Modern houses
8. Make a sensational difference to your entrance, by including a stone or concrete planter

Casa Mo, FGO Arquitectura FGO Arquitectura Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs Bamboo Wood effect
9. A water feature creates a contrasting effect between the artificial and natural

CASA ALTABRISA 24, Adagio Arquitectos Adagio Arquitectos
10. Go Mediterranean with these stunning tiles

CASA EN HIPÓDROMO CONDESA, TW/A Architectural Group TW/A Architectural Group Modern houses
This look is sure to make your house one of the most eye-catching houses on the street.

​11. Wood adds a warming atmosphere, while the white stones add elegance and style

Moradia no Cadaval, MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA Modern windows & doors
Moradia no Cadaval

12. Sophisticated and stylish, these stone or brick framework slabs are just perfect

homify Modern houses
13. Achieve that Tuscan style home with ochre walls and wood or stone accents

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Classic style houses
14. Illumination from all angles, these floor lamps add chic country style

Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO Modern houses
15. Let shades of green and hedges create a pathway of style

Casa 26, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Modern houses
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
16. A wooden pergola at the entrance adds a touch of distinct modernity

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
17. Traditional roof tiles for a rustic flair and shade

Casa con estructura de madera VDP, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Mediterranean style house Wood
18. Emphasise the minimalist style of your wide door with some brilliant lighting

residencia Chapultepec, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern houses Wood White
19. Brilliant LED lights for that modern decor

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
20. Add some plants and ferns along the steps to your home for a dramatic entrance

Residencia Unifamiliar, Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores Tropical style garden
21. Trendy exposed concrete walls

San José del Tajo, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Modern windows & doors
22. Sleek and chic marbled effect

Casa SL, Elias Braun Architecture Elias Braun Architecture Modern houses
23. Add elegance and contemporary style with effective illumination

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern houses
24. Clean geometric lines and serene greenery

homify Modern houses
25. A dramatic pergola to perk up that small entrance

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Front doors Iron/Steel White
26. Decorate your entrance with a friendly green garden

Casa O44, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
27. Bright colours and designer bricks for that touch of vitality

CASA GABRIELA, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern houses
28. How about something classic and traditional for your façade instead?

Casa Sierra Alta, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Colonial style house
29. Create a consistent contrast with light and dark shades

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern windows & doors
30. Perfectly polished marble for that sensational and attractive finish

homify HouseholdPlants & accessories Marble Grey
31. A Zen space with wood and bricks

residencia Gallardo, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style window and door Solid Wood Brown
32. Use vibrant flowers and simple stones to decorate the entrance

Diseno de Interiores, D.I. Liliana López Zanatta D.I. Liliana López Zanatta Modern Garden
33. Achieve a romantic effect with tranquil lighting

Fachada frontal Santos Arquitetura minimalist garage/shed
Fachada frontal

If you need more home architecture ideas, then these are: 6 Small Modern Façades to Inspire You!

Are you inspired to recreate one of these fantastic entrances for your own home?

