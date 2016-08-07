6 creative entrance ideas for your home!

The facade is the main face of our homes, reflecting our tastes and our favourite styles.
As we all know, it is not good to judge a book by a cover alone but it is inevitable that the first impression will determine the first judgment of the home.
That is why a good design for the entrance of your home should be very important when it comes to creating a modern facade. The main entrance is where we receive relatives and friends and so it should be inviting for our guests. You also want them to get a good impression of what your home may look like inside.
Regardless of the style or size of your home, this ideabook will offer you several design formulas that will allow you to create an entrance that is harmonious yet functional.
Have a read and then implement these tips!
An interesting way to create an access area for your home is to make it a less obvious entrance, creating a bit of mystery and curiosity.
These design professionals, for example, have created a house that is visible from the street, yet to make the journey a little bit more interesting, the entrance is slightly hidden.
There is a mesh facade which allows slight visibility between the entrance hall and the exterior space, creating a permeable physical barrier.
This adds more protection to the inhabitants as they let themselves in and out of the house, but it also adds an air of mystery.
By combining different materials and colours, you can create a very interesting and appealing entrance hall that allows you to access not only the front door but the whole front foyer and hallway of your home.
In this case, it just a matter of choosing a pattern or design that suits your favourite style. Can you see how the strong lines highlight the different textures between the main facade and the entrance area?
The designers have also opted for an interesting design element made of wood and glass. Besides being an access point into the house, it creates interesting shadows both day and night inside and outside the house.
Depending on your tastes, styles and needs, the entrance to your home could blend seamlessly into the facade as a very unique and innovative option.
Mimic the rest of the facade by using the same material of the facade for your front door. This creates a smooth, uninterrupted element and employs a minimalist style that is modern at the same time.
The trick is to keep the language of the facade simple and singular, hiding exactly where the front door is located.
Opposite to what we mentioned in the previous ideabook, you can also use crystal glass to frame the entrance of your home, which will contrast beautifully with a gorgeous wooden door. This is a very classic style that is timeless, working for any interior or exterior design.
The combination of the glass and the wood will make the front door seem like it is floating across the facade. This is a very light and visually attractive design that also gives you a peek of the interior.
You can also choose to only place glass on the upper section of the door rather than the sides but the more glass you use, the more noticeable the contrast is. It's very dramatic and striking. Don't skimp when it comes to glass!
One of the most important things when it comes to designing a front patio or a driveway is to ensure that the access to the house stands out and is easily identifiable.
A sure way to accomplish this is to recede the access to the house, breaking up the volume and generating depth. This will attract the viewer's gaze toward the deepest point of the facade. Also invest in some good lighting in this space!
To further accentuate this, use contrasting tones or materials, which will draw more attention and make the access to the house that much more visible.
If you are looking for a striking yet easy to locate main entrance to your home, you can choose to use the same materials of the front door above the door too. This separates the access to the home from the rest of the facade because of how different the material is.
This is also an ideal solution, because it adds double height to the main entrance of the home, truly framing the front door.
With these guidelines, it will be much easier for you to conceive of design ideas for access to your home. Play with different colours, materials and textures for the best possible impression.
Also have a look at these tips: Give your entrance hall some wow factor!