6 creative entrance ideas for your home!

The facade is the main face of our homes, reflecting our tastes and our favourite styles.

As we all know, it is not good to judge a book by a cover alone but it is inevitable that the first impression will determine the first judgment of the home.

That is why a good design for the entrance of your home should be very important when it comes to creating a modern facade. The main entrance is where we receive relatives and friends and so it should be inviting for our guests. You also want them to get a good impression of what your home may look like inside.

Regardless of the style or size of your home, this ideabook will offer you several design formulas that will allow you to create an entrance that is harmonious yet functional.

Have a read and then implement these tips!