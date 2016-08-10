3 awesome and easy to copy facade transformations!

If you love renovations, then this ideabook is just for you!
We will present you with three facades that originally were very run down or in states of disrepair. They simply did not reflect modern trends or styles.
The amazing remodeling by these different professionals is something you have to see to believe. We have chosen the best qualities of each project, which truly represent the different styles and tastes of each owner.
With the new materials, introduction of different shapes and geometric lines, materials working together in harmony and modern architecture, the transformation of these facades is incredible.
Have a look for yourself!
Although it features decent proportions and freedom in terms of design, the facade that we see in the picture above looks dull and very unattractive to the eye, both in terms of its colour and its poor condition.
The monotony of the green does not emphasise the different volumes of the house and is a very outdated colour. It does nothing to enhance this home, isn't very cheerful and overshadows the potential of the home.
Yet there is potential! Let's take a look!
Yes, this is still the same house! It's unbelievable but true.
The new look and feel of this house doesn't resemble the old house in the slightest with its colourful and dynamic facade and the way that the two levels of the home are truly emphasised.
The contrast of the bright colours modernizes the home, while the vegetation on the roof adds a beautiful, natural element. We love the gorgeous terrace with pergola as well as the matching gate that features horizontal wooden slats. This allows passages of light to enter into the garage space.
This is a typical house that you'd find in any South African neighbourhood. It features a tiled roof, neutral colours and a facade that offers the residents privacy.
While it is not unattractive, it is very boring. It doesn't really have much going for it. The fully closed gate in the dark colours also creates quite an ominous look and feel.
Let's see how the designers have added some style and personality to this facade!
This home post-renovation has transformed into a bright and beautiful facade.
The walls and gates now include lighting effects, which enhances the natural texture that has been introduced in the form of the stone wall cladding.
The geometric lines that have been introduced add motion to the house. Don't you love how the solid gate has been replaced with a gate with horizontal bars. This gate still protects the house, but doesn't make the space look like Fort Knox. It's much less isolated now.
The white volumes contrast with the stone, creating a modern and sophisticated facade.
The long home that we see in the picture looks old and is lacking good architecture and needs a fresh coat of paint! The beige tones contrast with the mustard yellow balconies, which isn't a very attractive combination.
There is a nice front garden in this home, but the facade does nothing to enhance it. Any attractive elements—including the gorgeous plants and flowers—are lost in the weak colours and old-fashioned design.
This home has transformed into a completely luxurious space thanks to the renovation!
Seeking to highlight the different shapes and volumes, the designers used natural stone throughout in contrasting colours. The pedestrian entrance is also illuminated, making it look so much more welcoming and warm. It also allows for easy access to the home.
The outdated fence has also been replaced with a much more modern version. This is much more edgy and trendy.