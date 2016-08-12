Easy bathroom ideas to get inspired by

Wouldn’t life just be grand if everyone got to design their own homes? Think about it: dream homes would spring up everywhere, and it would just be a utopia of breathtaking structures and charming styles all around.

However, life decided to keep things interesting by not giving us everything we want when we want it, which includes the house of your dreams. And that means a bunch of different things, including sometimes moving into a house with a bathroom that has windows at all – pushing you into a dark little corner with a few options of transforming that space into a stylish lit-up room:

• Contact a renovator or lighting expert, or

• Delve into some creative thinking and planning.

Luckily for you, we have already done the planning part – so feel free to see our list of glowing ideas below.