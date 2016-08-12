Easy bathroom ideas to get inspired by

Wouldn’t life just be grand if everyone got to design their own homes? Think about it: dream homes would spring up everywhere, and it would just be a utopia of breathtaking structures and charming styles all around.
However, life decided to keep things interesting by not giving us everything we want when we want it, which includes the house of your dreams. And that means a bunch of different things, including sometimes moving into a house with a bathroom that has windows at all – pushing you into a dark little corner with a few options of transforming that space into a stylish lit-up room:
• Contact a renovator or lighting expert, or
• Delve into some creative thinking and planning.
Luckily for you, we have already done the planning part – so feel free to see our list of glowing ideas below.
That mirror does so much more than help you style your hair, you know? It allows light (both natural and artificial) to reflect throughout the room and illuminate the space, which is a fantastic feature if a room has now windows whatsoever.
So, treat your bathroom to a nice big mirror to help that light bounce around – just be careful not to place mirrors opposite each other, as it can create a distracting infinite reflection.
There are certain plants that thrive in darkness, and these might just be perfect for your windowless bathroom. So, add a beautiful pot or vase, and fill it with some plants/flowers to add a bit of freshness to your windowless bathroom.
Some low-light tolerant plants include the Peace Lily, Heartleaf Philodendron, and the Boston Fern.
Don’t think about adding dark colours to a windowless bathroom, unless you want it to mimic a black hole. Think light neutrals: whites, creams, beiges, light greys, etc. These all help to make any space brighter and, thus, more visually spacious.
Solid walls are no place for a small bathroom, especially a dark one. So, rather consider exploring the wide range of textured glass, vertical blade screens, glass bricks, or metal crush curtains as a substitute for room dividers.
These options add a clean look to your dark bathroom, allowing light to pass through, and can also help to reflect some of that artificial lighting.
That dark bathroom is going to need all the shine it can get – better include some elements that add a bit of glow, like stainless steel surfaces, fixtures, or sconces.
Copper baths, as seen in our example above, are becoming increasingly popular, so you know you’ll be joining a red-hot trend when acquiring one of these bathing beauties.
The inclusion of clever furniture or décor pieces can make you (and your guests) forget all about that absent window. Think about touches like fantastic wallpaper, a wall mural, stunning wall art, an interesting pattern for the floor, beautiful towels, bath rugs, striking decorative pieces, etc.
Is there any limit to the beauty that you can add to a bathroom? Not really, but ensure you stop adding stuff before it reaches a state of clutter.
Since incoming sunlight is a no-show in that windowless bathroom, it is up to you to keep it fresh, dry, and clean at all times.
Remove any wet towels and cloths to dry off outside, wipe down sinks and counters until all water residue is gone, and polish that mirror surface to keep its brightness at a glowing level.
