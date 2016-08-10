9 affordable patios that are easy to create

While South Africa is in the middle of winter, there is something to look forward to—the upcoming spring! Once spring hits, we can start to enjoy the outdoors in our garden where we can relax, sunbathe and spend time with friends and family.

The outdoors can become a little oasis if you can take advantage of every centimetre of space smartly. You don't need a lot of money, you just need to take a bit of time and effort to create the perfect outdoor area.

At homify, we want to look after you before summer hits so we have collected some great ideas when it comes to creating the most intimate and stylish patio and maximising it.

Let's take a look at these dream patios that we can all learn a thing or two from!