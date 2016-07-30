Transformation: From Boring to Beautiful

Here we find an apartment which had previously been left poorly maintained and out of date. Now, Busan is a lively city full of charm and breath-taking beaches, tranquil temples and impressive mountains. For this reason, it seemed entirely inappropriate to the owners of this apartment to have a home that lacked the aesthetic appeal, charm, and modernity so characteristic of the city where it is located.
The designers and interior decorators of Design Mellow got on board to bring about the renewal of this home, aiming to transform it into a subtly luxurious and contemporary dwelling. Today we will look at this process and the wonderful end result that is certainly a modern triumph to savour. Join us to explore this project!
What we see here is the main living space of the apartment, and in its original state looked lacklustre and bare, with little stylistic elements or appropriate furniture. What it clearly needed was an injection of colour that would bring a sense of vitality and live to the room with matching furniture and finishes. Fortunately, the area had some inherent strengths, such as the glass doors leading out to an airy balcony. Now, let’s see what the designers managed to do with the space.
We can see that the space had an inherent tendency towards minimalism, and the designers decided to exploit this for the transformation. Installing an interesting Dutch style door on the side was a good choice in conjunction with the cream colour of the walls in the hall.
The large glass doors were kept intact, as this feature had already been ideal. A large couch was moved to the side in order to make room for a classic coffee table. Of course, place and prominence had also been given to the television and entertainment unit, as this remains a central feature of modern family socialisation and entertainment. We can see that the lighting scheme centres around recessed lighting, which provides a soft and cosy atmosphere together with the gentle drapes.
Now, on to the bedroom. Before, the space had been arbitrarily filled with mismatched pieces of furniture, in addition to the seemingly unfinished walls. The ceiling and floor in this room also lacked inspiration, and an entire overhaul of the space would not have unwelcome! Sometimes a room feels so disjointed and lacking in aesthetic value that you wouldn’t even know where to begin a transformation. Fortunately, the owners had the assistance of talented professionals, who always come to the floor with a structured plan. Let’s see…
The designers firstly decided to add appropriate furniture, like the solid platform bed, which includes pull-out storage. This robust element lends a more structured character to the room, which is then complemented by artwork on the wall to make the space livelier.
The grey drapes against the white walls create an ultra-soothing space which is well complemented by the soft lighting, rendering the entire scene in a gentle glow. Grey and brown bedding allow for a more classic look with a touch of the modern, insuring a relaxed atmosphere.
This kitchen seems like it could have been quite aesthetically pleasing many years ago, with white and wooden hues, as well as ample storage space. Now, however, it seems long outdated and in desperate need of a makeover to keep up with modern pace. Fortunately, the spaciousness of the room allowed the designers plenty of leeway to bring about the look they though would be most fitting.
Voila! With sleek and modern elements, the room is now turned into a cosy little alcove. Bright and focused lighting from the ceiling creates a focal element in the white, grey and chrome features of the kitchen.
Glossy white kitchen cabinets are beautifully accessorised by chrome appliances. This gives the space a charming industrial flavour, which is complemented by innovative storage features to keep clutter from building up on the counters. The owners of this apartment definitely have a love of cuisine and gourmet cooking, and this is evident in the glorious fridge that is the centrepiece of the room.
This once stylish home had grown old and morose with time. Now, however, it received a renovation with sleek and polished furnishings and an elegant minimalism that is difficult to beat. What a success story!
