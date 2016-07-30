Transformation: From Boring to Beautiful

Here we find an apartment which had previously been left poorly maintained and out of date. Now, Busan is a lively city full of charm and breath-taking beaches, tranquil temples and impressive mountains. For this reason, it seemed entirely inappropriate to the owners of this apartment to have a home that lacked the aesthetic appeal, charm, and modernity so characteristic of the city where it is located.

The designers and interior decorators of Design Mellow got on board to bring about the renewal of this home, aiming to transform it into a subtly luxurious and contemporary dwelling. Today we will look at this process and the wonderful end result that is certainly a modern triumph to savour. Join us to explore this project!