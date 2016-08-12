​The modern home that's perfect for your family

The contemporary world has become increasingly cosmopolitan thanks to the ease of access to information, as well as the exchanging of ideas and cultures. The result is that the majority of citizens, influenced by different cultures and practices, are embracing a multi-ethnic lifestyle. For example, just because you are born and raised in South Africa does not mean you cannot enjoy and even flaunt the cultures and styles of, say, Europe or Asia.
Today on homify 360°, we set foot in Thuringia, Germany, to have a look at a suburban home that shows off a very impressive cosmopolitan vibe. Although located in Europe, the residence’s designers were inspired by the Asian style, since they love to travel there on a regular basis.
However, the house’s simple and modern design and functionality refers to a more international flavour, especially with the incorporation of sustainability and energy efficiency.
Have your interests peeked yet? Would you like to take a look at the charms and beauty of this contemporary yet ultra creative house? Then let’s get right to it…
With straight lines and neutral colours taking control, the house flaunts a very modern look. Composed of two volumes (one for the garage, and another for the living areas), the residence is laid out in a rectangular shape, showing off a quite elongated layout.
The view at the back of the house differs most dramatically from the one in the front, yet that does not make it any less interesting or beautiful. A large wing with generous panes of glass promotes interaction between the interior social spaces and the exterior surroundings, where the highlight is the Japanese garden peppered with Asian plants and sandstone rocks.
Besides the beauty of nature, this design also incorporates high-quality technology to provide greater comfort to the residents and better optimisation of energy. Thanks to a photovoltaic (PV) system, ample amounts of energy are provided to the home. In addition, solar panels have been inserted to help with heating, and the koi pond and garden irrigation system both depend on a rainwater-filled cistern.
In the back of the garden, we locate the prime elements that turn this space into a striking Japanese paradise, which is inspired by the Asian lifestyle of the owners.
The Japanese gazebo (called a Pagoda), strikes a fantastic pose, and shares its space fantastically with a bridge, an aviary, an assortment of Asian plants, ornamental stones, and a man-made lake.
The interior spaces are more modern than Asian, with the simplicity of elements and open spatial organisation bearing evidence to this.
Thanks to large windows and glass doors, permanent views of the garden are part and parcel of the interior decorations, as well as an abundance of natural light.
Apart from the windows, glass features as one of the main materials in the interior spaces, contrasting wonderfully with the darker tones of the house.
Just because the interiors are predominantly modern does not mean we won’t find some Asian inspiration here and there. The wooden furniture, for example, is inspired by the Asian culture, and some elements were even brought over personally by the homeowners during their holidays in the east.
The dining room table and chairs were handmade and help to give an oriental touch to the environment. The suspended sideboard and stainless steel pendants dangling from the ceiling enhance the refined ambience of the room.
Sharing the open-plan room with the living room and dining area is the kitchen, which flaunts an L-shaped layout to make it more open and inviting. White counters with granite tops inject a neutral palette into the culinary space which, along with the dark stone floors and whiteness of the walls and ceiling, gives off a very minimalist touch.
The living room was designed in order to mimic the look and feel of a movie theatre. Comfort and elegance are guaranteed thanks to that plush L-shaped sofa, and a touch of warmth gets added to the room via the suspended fireplace with its glass panes.
LED lighting fixtures not only light up the space, but do so in a sophisticated manner that ups the room’s cutting-edge look most strikingly.
Not only is this home filled to the brim with aesthetic quality, but it is also equipped with an intelligent building automation system, which can be operated via iPad. Each floor presents a central operation spot, allowing the user to monitor all areas of the house, as well as control energy consumption, and even open or close windows and doors.
With a simple touch of the screen, the owners can control the interior temperature, water usage, as well as the illumination of the koi pond.
An abundance of comfort and elegance is exuded from every surface in the main bedroom, which offers fabulous views of the surrounding landscape. The canopy bed with its white curtains, Japanese-style wooden furniture, and plants all enhance the Asian atmosphere and help to give a charming personality to the bedroom.
The bathroom continues the eye-catching style of the house, treating us to light-brown stone and crisp-white surfaces, with bits of lush plants added for freshness and contrast.
A spacious terrace was included, accessible from the living room via glass doors. Besides offering the owners a sun-drenched spot where they can relax on a wooden deck to enjoy the garden, this area is also located next to a pool in case some cooling-off is required.