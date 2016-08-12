​The modern home that's perfect for your family

The contemporary world has become increasingly cosmopolitan thanks to the ease of access to information, as well as the exchanging of ideas and cultures. The result is that the majority of citizens, influenced by different cultures and practices, are embracing a multi-ethnic lifestyle. For example, just because you are born and raised in South Africa does not mean you cannot enjoy and even flaunt the cultures and styles of, say, Europe or Asia.

Today on homify 360°, we set foot in Thuringia, Germany, to have a look at a suburban home that shows off a very impressive cosmopolitan vibe. Although located in Europe, the residence’s designers were inspired by the Asian style, since they love to travel there on a regular basis.

However, the house’s simple and modern design and functionality refers to a more international flavour, especially with the incorporation of sustainability and energy efficiency.

Have your interests peeked yet? Would you like to take a look at the charms and beauty of this contemporary yet ultra creative house? Then let’s get right to it…