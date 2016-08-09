The South African home with a secret

A space like this should be a creative, inspiring and happy place where children can feel safe, playful and, of course, educated. The architecture and the building that the primary school exists in should represent all of these things!

Today we will visit the Bluebird Pre-Primary School in Johannesburg, where design professionals Environment Response Architecture have created a beautiful piece of architecture that any child would love to visit.

They have explained that they wanted to the building to be inviting, nurturing and educational in a way that wouldn't intimidate children. A simple and cost-effective project, we will see how the designers have created a very sturdy and resilient structure, which still manages to be sensitive and delicate.

Let's go and explore it!