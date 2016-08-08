A Johannesburg Beauty With a Secret

Today we are going to explore a local home in Johannesburg, designed by architect professionals Environment Response Architecture.

Nicknamed House Jones and valued at R10.5 million, the home has been designed around concepts of sun protection, solar radiation, energy and water consumption, landscaping and sustainable systems. The architects have worked hard to merge comfort with sustainability, efficiency and originality.

This hasn't impacted on the beauty of the home, however. As the architects have explained, ’The home challenges the conventional ideas of domestic architecture and offers a new 'green aesthetic'.

Are you intrigued to explore it further? Let's take a look!