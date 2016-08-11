​A dark flat gets a makeover that you'll die for

Comfort is, obviously, a major must when inhabiting a space, whether that’s a gigantic house or a modest little apartment. But getting too comfortable can sometimes lead to taking things for granted, resulting in signs of neglect showing up on a space’s walls, floors, and décor.

Such was the case in a flat located in Owariasahi, Japan, which had begun to show some wear and tear with the passing of time. Its interiors had begun to turn dark and dingy, its visual appeal was slacking off, and an overall depressing vibe started ruling the space.

This is exactly why a renovation project was in order; thus, some creative professionals were called in to insert some light and style – shall we see how they fared?