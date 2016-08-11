Your browser is out-of-date.

​A dark flat gets a makeover that you'll die for

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
new corpo TSUTSUMI | mansion renovation, FRCHIS,WORKS FRCHIS,WORKS Living room
Comfort is, obviously, a major must when inhabiting a space, whether that’s a gigantic house or a modest little apartment. But getting too comfortable can sometimes lead to taking things for granted, resulting in signs of neglect showing up on a space’s walls, floors, and décor. 

Such was the case in a flat located in Owariasahi, Japan, which had begun to show some wear and tear with the passing of time. Its interiors had begun to turn dark and dingy, its visual appeal was slacking off, and an overall depressing vibe started ruling the space. 

This is exactly why a renovation project was in order; thus, some creative professionals were called in to insert some light and style – shall we see how they fared?

Before: a truly terrible kitchen

new corpo TSUTSUMI | mansion renovation, FRCHIS,WORKS FRCHIS,WORKS Kitchen
FRCHIS,WORKS

Grimy surfaces and improper ventilation were the main problems in the kitchen, which made a most unsavoury place for cooking. Smoke and heat started getting to the cabinets, turning them into shabby and damaged goods.

After: a dazzling transformation

new corpo TSUTSUMI | mansion renovation, FRCHIS,WORKS FRCHIS,WORKS Kitchen
FRCHIS,WORKS

The biggest change here is undoubtedly the tearing down of the wall, integrating the kitchen and living room with each other and making for a culinary spot that is much more spacious and breathable.

The floors were treated to a brand new timber surface, which expands into a stylish little enclosure that conceals the cooking area from direct view. In addition, new lighting fixtures were brought in, as well as ample-spaced cabinets to offer much better storage options.

An improvement? Most definitely a “yes” from us!

Before: the gloomy living room

new corpo TSUTSUMI | mansion renovation, FRCHIS,WORKS FRCHIS,WORKS Living room
FRCHIS,WORKS

Despite the placing of a glass door at the end, the living room was in a constant state of darkness, thanks to the solid walls on either side. The fact that the artificial lighting levels were not up to scratch didn’t help this situation. 

A lack of love had started to show on the walls, and clutter was starting to get the better of the space. Fortunately, our designers had the perfect solution…

After: a most shiny space

new corpo TSUTSUMI | mansion renovation, FRCHIS,WORKS FRCHIS,WORKS Living room
FRCHIS,WORKS

The astonishing beauty of the kitchen gets translated into the living room area, thanks to the tearing down of a few walls. What was once dull and gloomy is now shiny and bright, with tonnes of natural light flooding through those glass doors and bouncing off each and every available surface. 

A fresh bucket of paint was also introduced to the open-plan layout, beautifully enhancing the open and airy feel of the space.

Before: the hallway of doom

new corpo TSUTSUMI | mansion renovation, FRCHIS,WORKS FRCHIS,WORKS Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
FRCHIS,WORKS

Nobody could be blamed for not wanting to walk down this entry hall alone; who knew what were lurking in those shadows? Cramped, dark, and tired-looking surfaces – most definitely the opposite of what a hallway should look like.

After: a major and stunning change

new corpo TSUTSUMI | mansion renovation, FRCHIS,WORKS FRCHIS,WORKS Media room
FRCHIS,WORKS

Thanks to the expansion of the walls on either side, the entry hall now sports a fabulous new look that is light years away from the old one. Entering the flat now places you in a neat little spot that sports rows and rows of storage shelves on either side, perfect for housing those everyday objects such as coats, umbrellas, shoes, etc. 

A new ceiling light takes care of sufficient lighting, waving a stylish goodbye to the dark and dull hallway of before.  

Seeking some inspiration for your entry hall? Then look no further than: Make a great impression with your entrance hall.

A secure family home home that's full of life and love
Fantastic? Or not your cup of tea? We’re curious, so tell us what you think of this renovation.

