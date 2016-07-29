A Home with Heritage

Today we will see a house that has its roots in the vestiges of colonial architecture in Mexico, understood as a style brought by the conquerors of the Spanish Crown to arrive in the Latin lands in the middle of the sixteenth century. ’All buildings, where possible should be uniform to ensure a beautiful city ’, was the order of King Philip II of Spain, providing the orders for the construction of a new world.

This family home takes a courtyard as the centre of the building, with covered walkways that surround it and lead into all of the living spaces. A shingled roof also slopes into the courtyard, making this the heart of the structure.

Mexican professionals, Workshop Style Architecture, performed the restoration of this house on the basis of the characteristics of the colonial style with some of the Art Deco elements of the 1930s found in the use of tiles. Located in the heart of Merida, this house is sure to evoke strong nostalgic feelings in all. Let’s take a closer look…