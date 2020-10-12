Your browser is out-of-date.

7 Tricks to Attract Money into Your Home

Leigh Leigh
Plush Colours, ZERO9
Feng Shui is the ancient Chinese philosophical technique that involves occupying space consciously and harmoniously, which aims to achieve a positive influence on the people who live in the home.

There is much that has been written about and said on this system and its benefits, but we aren't often sure how to put this into practice. But today at homify, we are going to show you seven tips that will show how to attract money, wealth, and prosperity into your home.

There is no need to go out and buy a whole lot of foreign elements or even seek help from professionals like Interior Architects. All you need is good distribution of furniture by following these tips below. Let's do it!

1. Remove anything unnecessary or broken

Penthouse 401, Saar Interior Design
Saar Interior Design

Saar Interior Design
Saar Interior Design
Saar Interior Design

In order to achieve a positive vibe throughout your home, you must get rid of items that are not useful. You can sell them, give them away or throw them away. You'll completely renew the energy in your home.

2. Use colors like red, green and violet to attract prosperity

Living Room ZERO9
ZERO9

Living Room

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

These colours can be used on the wall or in the form of the furniture, decor or cushions. Intersperse these colours with white, which represents purity. Red activates energies, so these two colours make for an excellent combination.

Do you see how they've been used together in the image?

3. If your entrance isn't attractive, no one will visit—including prosperity

Dhiren Tharnani, IMAGE N SHAPE
IMAGE N SHAPE

Dhiren Tharnani

IMAGE N SHAPE
IMAGE N SHAPE
IMAGE N SHAPE

You should always make sure that the entrance to your home is appealing, harmonious and clean. A manicured garden, soft lights and an entrancing front door will attract prosperity and good energies!

4. Make sure your kitchen is always clean

the blue kitchen ZERO9
ZERO9

the blue kitchen

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Central to attracting money and prosperity into your home is to ensure that you always have a clean kitchen.

Make sure that the counters are always spotless, that every element is in place and that the front door of the house is not visible from this space.

Don't you love this kitchen by Zero9, with its blue tones? Minimalist is always the best design for a kitchen!


5. Remove any traces of clutter in your home

Residence at Kerala , Sanskriti Architects
Sanskriti Architects

Sanskriti Architects
Sanskriti Architects
Sanskriti Architects

If you want good energy to flood into your home, you should ensure that it is always neatly organised, with no traces of disorder. Place plants and fountains throughout to allow energy and prosperity to flow.

6. A warm bedroom

Residential - Juhu, Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

The bedroom should feature warm colours and should be lit with soft lights. You should also avoid placing a mirror on a wall that faces the bed.

Your bedroom is a temple of rest and relaxation so you want it to feature photographs, ornaments and soft colours that harmonize this space for you.

7. Don't flush it away

Residential - Juhu, Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

Avoid featuring water cans in the bathroom or anywhere else in the house and make sure that you leave the toilet lid closed at all times. You don't want money to go down the open toilet!

When you have water leaks, burnt bulbs or loose cables, you are allowing money to escape. Fix them immediately to avoid this!

8. Locate your Kubera Moola (bonus tip)

Roca Llisa, ARRCC
ARRCC

Roca Llisa

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

Kubera Moola means ‘The corner of wealth’, and it’s another important Feng Shui way to help attract money into your life. The direction of Kubera in one’s house is always on the south-west side.  

But for this to succeed, ensure there is no underground water body in the south-west corner of your house/property (such as a swimming pool or duck pond). However, anything with above-ground water features (like a bathroom with a shower and/or beautiful bath tub) shouldn’t present any issues. 

To help attract good fortune, your property’s south-west corner can feature a bedroom, store room, or even a home office to get those positive vibes flowing.

9. Which way should your crystal tortoise face? (bonus tip)

Formal sitting room Natalie Bulwer Interiors
Natalie Bulwer Interiors

Formal sitting room

Natalie Bulwer Interiors
Natalie Bulwer Interiors
Natalie Bulwer Interiors

Tortoises and turtles have great importance in the Feng Shui / Vastu worlds. It is believed these slow and steady animals are idols of good fortune, which is why decorative turtles are usually seen in homes dedicated to good fortune and prosperity. 

Whether you opt for a crystal tortoise, one crafted out of wood or another completely different design, place it in your home’s south-west corner to face east. Bonus points if your crystal tortoise is placed in your living room or in some water (just deep enough to immerse its little feet). Add some coloured stones to your crystal tortoise and await peace, harmony, and money knocking on your door.

Next up for your inspiration: How much do shipping container homes cost in South Africa?  


The quick and easy way to pick your kitchen lighting
Will you Feng Shui your home?

