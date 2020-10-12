7 Tricks to Attract Money into Your Home

Feng Shui is the ancient Chinese philosophical technique that involves occupying space consciously and harmoniously, which aims to achieve a positive influence on the people who live in the home.
There is much that has been written about and said on this system and its benefits, but we aren't often sure how to put this into practice. But today at homify, we are going to show you seven tips that will show how to attract money, wealth, and prosperity into your home.
There is no need to go out and buy a whole lot of foreign elements or even seek help from professionals like Interior Architects. All you need is good distribution of furniture by following these tips below. Let's do it!
In order to achieve a positive vibe throughout your home, you must get rid of items that are not useful. You can sell them, give them away or throw them away. You'll completely renew the energy in your home.
These colours can be used on the wall or in the form of the furniture, decor or cushions. Intersperse these colours with white, which represents purity. Red activates energies, so these two colours make for an excellent combination.
Do you see how they've been used together in the image?
You should always make sure that the entrance to your home is appealing, harmonious and clean. A manicured garden, soft lights and an entrancing front door will attract prosperity and good energies!
Central to attracting money and prosperity into your home is to ensure that you always have a clean kitchen.
Make sure that the counters are always spotless, that every element is in place and that the front door of the house is not visible from this space.
Don't you love this kitchen by Zero9, with its blue tones? Minimalist is always the best design for a kitchen!
If you want good energy to flood into your home, you should ensure that it is always neatly organised, with no traces of disorder. Place plants and fountains throughout to allow energy and prosperity to flow.
The bedroom should feature warm colours and should be lit with soft lights. You should also avoid placing a mirror on a wall that faces the bed.
Your bedroom is a temple of rest and relaxation so you want it to feature photographs, ornaments and soft colours that harmonize this space for you.
Avoid featuring water cans in the bathroom or anywhere else in the house and make sure that you leave the toilet lid closed at all times. You don't want money to go down the open toilet!
When you have water leaks, burnt bulbs or loose cables, you are allowing money to escape. Fix them immediately to avoid this!
Kubera Moola means ‘The corner of wealth’, and it’s another important Feng Shui way to help attract money into your life. The direction of Kubera in one’s house is always on the south-west side.
But for this to succeed, ensure there is no underground water body in the south-west corner of your house/property (such as a swimming pool or duck pond). However, anything with above-ground water features (like a bathroom with a shower and/or beautiful bath tub) shouldn’t present any issues.
To help attract good fortune, your property’s south-west corner can feature a bedroom, store room, or even a home office to get those positive vibes flowing.
Tortoises and turtles have great importance in the Feng Shui / Vastu worlds. It is believed these slow and steady animals are idols of good fortune, which is why decorative turtles are usually seen in homes dedicated to good fortune and prosperity.
Whether you opt for a crystal tortoise, one crafted out of wood or another completely different design, place it in your home’s south-west corner to face east. Bonus points if your crystal tortoise is placed in your living room or in some water (just deep enough to immerse its little feet). Add some coloured stones to your crystal tortoise and await peace, harmony, and money knocking on your door.
