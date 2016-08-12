We took seven small home ideas from one 60 square metre house

Our Ideabook today shows you that even though your living space is tiny, that doesn’t mean it cannot be amazing and attractive. These 7 ideas showcased in this apartment of only 60 m², have added smart and practical décor to a tiny interior, while ensuring that the home is bright and beautiful too. This design is an inspiration for other small homes, so go on and add some style to your diminutive home too.
One of the easiest ways to have a beautiful and spacious interior is by adapting the furniture for the size of the room. This living room space has been perfectly coordinated by the interior designers to be functional, but also spacious. The neutral use of colour, as well as the small wooden cabinet adds just enough storage and seating space, but doesn’t overwhelm the room.
When living spaces are crowded by size, the last thing you want is to add unnecessary walls to separate spaces, an open plan living space is a fantastic solution to this problem. By keeping the home flowing with open space it will seem a lot more cosy and welcoming. This room is the perfect use of space, with each zone divided into a usable area, from the living room to the office and even the dining room.
This simple kitchen has the ability to be cordoned off for privacy, but the use of translucent doors means that the kitchen can still flow as part of the same living space. The design of this small kitchen however, works perfectly with the rest of the apartment as the cabinets are coordinated to maximise storage and minimise clutter.
By incorporating textures into design, you add a personal and stylish touch to the interior of your apartment, making your home interesting and elegant too. Consider elegant fabrics that exude luxury along with wooden furniture to make your home aesthetically pleasing. These dining table chairs are a perfect choice for texture and modern style.
Fantastic lighting is one of the best ways to achieve elegance and luxury in your home. This is an easy trick to enhancing the mood, energy and even cosiness of the interior and is especially important when considering ways to perk up the home office with creativity. Downlights and desk lamps add just enough extra light to make your desk delightful, but don’t forget to incorporate natural light into your design too.
Soft and neutral tones are a great choice for any bedroom style and can play an important role in creating a relaxing and serene environment. So next time you think about purchasing new bed linen, look for colours that will enhance sleep and leave you feeling rejuvenated. These 10 Inspirational Small Bedrooms are sure to get you in touch with your creative side.
Using a variety of materials is a must in your bathroom! Anything from stone to chrome, ceramics and glass when combined in harmonious colours will add an elegant shine and stylish effect to this space that exudes elegance and tranquillity. Mosaics always make for a sensational and creative bathroom decor.