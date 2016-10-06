A small home this family built for only R 350,000!

Ever heard the saying, “don’t judge a book by its cover”? Well the same goes for houses! The home we visit today seems like it was a factory at some point, especially when looking at the façade. But, with some clever thinking and a team of talented architects this residence is spacious and fascinating on the inside, quite surprising when compared to the dull façade.
From this image of the exterior, it is clear that this home is less than magical and attractive from the outside. In fact, you may think its two entirely different houses featured in this Ideabook. But, let’s just enjoy our tour and forget about the façade.
The interior of this home is amazing, cosy and brilliantly illuminated, and yes entirely interesting. The home has multiple levels of living space and sleeping quarters, but for now we catch a glimpse of the comfortable kitchen and living room. The neutral colours combined with striking yellow add a simple and modern décor that is urban chic.
Every corner of this sensational structure is used perfectly, creating a home that is practical, comfortable and stylish, while also incorporating simple décor elements such as designer lighting and basic colours into the design. This kitchen is classic and tasteful in every way.
Part of what makes this home so fascinating is the ability to create functional space. Here we see an elderly person sitting on a bed, the fact that this home has so many levels may not be ideal for an older person, since that would mean they would need to climb the stairs daily, adding a bed to the ground floor solves that problem, while a curtain adds privacy to the downstairs room without limiting the space. It’s a vintage idea that is elegant too.
The upper level of this home is where the bedrooms are located, but the interior designers considered adding some creativity to the staircase as well. Some elegant artwork creates an art gallery like effect to this home interior. The area displays a consistent use of the same colour scheme, with a strong concrete design and industrial effect.
This image shows the interior of this home in all its glory. The loft view displays the living space from a different perspective, allowing for the elegance and functionality of the ground floor to be admired from above. It's a beautiful home from all angles of style and sophistication. Here is The Home of Simplicity for your viewing pleasure too.