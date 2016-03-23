Your browser is out-of-date.

14 smart and easy terrace ideas that anyone can copy

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Веранда в коттедже, DS Fresco DS Fresco Patios
In this edition of homify we consider all aspects of DIY potential for your terrific terrace, whether it be adding sensational style with your handmade pallet coffee table or relaxing in the afternoon sun on your new deck chair. The homify team have looked at ways to save you money on creating a modern and stylish terrace, by adding functional furniture in chic design that you’ve made by yourself! Let’s have a look at these 14 budget wise features for your home terrace.

Terrace

Penthouse Terrace makeover, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Patios
Studio Earthbox

If you love working with your hands and creating something amazing, then this trendy terrace is a must-have for your home. While this functional space to relax is decorated in neutral colours of chocolate, coffee, grey and white, the green lawn, pebbles and mosaic design add a luxurious touch to the outdoor space.

Pallet Coffee Table

Веранда в коттедже, DS Fresco DS Fresco Patios
DS Fresco

A coffee table made from old wooden pallets, which is a budget wise furniture option that is becoming quite popular, especially for outdoor furniture. To recreate this piece of furniture for your own terrace, it would be wise to sand the pallet first with some sandpaper to remove any jagged edges, then paint two layers of paint in a gorgeous colour, let the table dry and you’re done. You can add some wheels if you decide to make this table moveable.

Covered Terrace

Hotel Dos Casas en San Miguel de Allende, Germán Velasco Arquitectos Germán Velasco Arquitectos Patios
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

A canopy such as this creates a breezy and elegant ambiance for your terrace, while also providing some shade and privacy, which will benefit you and your plants.

Pallet Screen

Terraza en el Guinardó., ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme Patios
ésverd—jardineria &amp; paisatgisme

Another great use for old pallets is to add a decorative touch to your backyard by repurposing them as a screen for privacy. Add a splash of oil paint and your garden will look pretty, while keeping noisy neighbours at bay too.

Upholstered Furniture

Proyecto Terraza Departamento Oriana, Sandra Molina Sandra Molina Patios
Sandra Molina

Upholstered terrace furniture is a fantastic way to be comfortable in your outdoor space. If you consider yourself a carpenter of sorts, then constructing your own table, bench and stools might be an exciting project, or you may want to consult a professional for that part and you can handle creating the cushions for your outdoor seating instead. Vibrant colours always make a superb choice for the terrace.

Sn Bed Mattresses

VALE DO LOBO, Staging Factory Staging Factory Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Staging Factory

Pillow top mattresses for your sun beds can make a sensational and relaxing addition to the home, these can be purchased online or at garden retail stores and fit any standard sun bed.

The Pillow Effect

Diseño de proyectos y espacios, Eurekaa Eurekaa Patios
Eurekaa

Another leisurely way of enjoying your patio is by adding a range of colourful pillows to the space, consider a variety of sizes on different fabrics to maximise the relaxing style of the space.

Hanging Pots

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Adding handing pots to your terrace space creates a charming and chic style to the outdoors, all you need is some rope, wood and metal planters or old cans, beautiful bulbs and you can have your very own hanging garden.

Taste of the Tropics

homify Patios
homify

Terraces can be simple or stunning, and this addition of gorgeous greenery adds a sensational tropical jungle effect to a space that is dominated by wood. It's so calm and serene!

Swimming Pool

proyecto residencial "SR01" , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Garden Pool
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

Decorate your swimming pool with earthy tones, mosaics and gorgeous plants and have your very own oasis of peace and quiet, just enjoy the sight of the beautiful blue water that looks absolutely inviting.

Some Glazing

Mezzofocus Fire homify Living roomFireplaces & accessories
homify

Mezzofocus Fire

A covered terrace with great glazing, upholstered furniture, a TV, a roaring fireplace and even a kitchen, what better way to enjoy the sight of the great outdoors, regardless of the weather!

Island Living

Verezzi, con3studio con3studio Patios Beige
con3studio

A hammock is a fantastic way to recreate that island vibe on your terrace, but remember that even though it looks amazing, it does take some time effort to hang, so if possible purchase a ready-made hammock that is easier to hang.

Botanical Corner

MIESZKANIE POKAZOWE NA OŁTASZYNIE, Q2Design Q2Design Patios
Q2Design

Get creative and add some beautiful botanical masterpieces to your terrace that have their own perfected and pruned personalities. Now that is striking!

A Patio for a Cat = Catio

Peli Parquet Wood Serisi, Vezirköprü Orman Ürünleri Vezirköprü Orman Ürünleri HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Vezirköprü Orman Ürünleri

Cats enjoy the great outdoors just as much as we do, but many house cats often go missing when they venture too far away from home, so consider creating an outdoor corner for your cat on your patio, add some pet toys and a space in the sun for the cat to relax and he may just never leave. Here are: 10 Splendid Patios and Terraces for inspiration.

Have you built any outdoor furniture for your home?

