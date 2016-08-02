Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Small Kitchens for Each Zodiac Sign

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Appartamento Residenziale - Brianza 2014, Galleria del Vento Galleria del Vento Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Does your star sign really influence your daily your life? So much so, that you are considering incorporating your zodiac sign into your home, as a creative and decorative option for your small kitchen? In this Ideabook, we look at the colours, shapes and lighting that will make your small kitchen look amazing and of course drawing on inspiration from your sign of the zodiac. What better way to be at peace with the cosmos!

Capricorn: Elegant and Serious

Appartamento Residenziale - Brianza 2014, Galleria del Vento Galleria del Vento Kitchen
Galleria del Vento

Galleria del Vento
Galleria del Vento
Galleria del Vento

Capricorn is now as the most serious sign of the zodiac, but it is also elegant and independent, while being practical too. Sober colours, wooden detail create a harmonious and traditional effect that is just gorgeous. Now how about: Exploring Three Stunning South African Kitchens?

Sagittarius: The Friendly and Versatile

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern kitchen
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

Sagittarius is known as being a lover of travel, which is why this dreamy kitchen design has combined various elements to create a harmonious and unusual space that is bright and brilliant, using vibrant colours, textured design and unique materials for an attractive effect.

Aquarius: The Intellectual Free Thinker

COZINHA MODERNA, Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores Modern kitchen Metal White
Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores

Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores
Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores
Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores

Blue hues and natural surrounding are what sets the tone for these intellectual free thinkers. Consider a magnificent Mediterranean style kitchen with shades of blue dominating the space and fantastic illumination brightening up the kitchen, while natural sunlight is incorporated into the design.

Gemini: A Little More Conversation

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Geminis thrive on good conversation, which is why the kitchen for a Gemini would need to be a fantastic place to interact with great company. They have a need to be heard and a kitchen island with some comfortable seating, creates the perfect setting for the ever chatty personality.

Libra: The Balanced Artist

Apartamento DE, Arquitetura 1 Arquitetura 1 Kitchen White
Arquitetura 1

Arquitetura 1
Arquitetura 1
Arquitetura 1

Libras need balance to make their life complete and this black and white kitchen is the perfect example of a balanced space for these artistic types. It's sleek and stylish, appealing to both sides of this sign. This is a gorgeous kitchen idea to recreate in your own home, but you may want to contact a professional joiner to get those cabinets perfect.

Cancer: Calm and Serenity

homify Kitchen Granite Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

Cancer is a zodiac sign that enjoys tranquillity, peace and relaxation, which is why this neutral décor and natural lighting is a fantastic kitchen choice. There are very few extra decorative objects, making the space harmonious in every way.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​Scorpio: Original and Sophisticated

Apartamento no Campo Belo, Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Kitchen Ceramic Red
Mario Catani—Arquitetura e Decoração

Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani—Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração

Scorpio is all about elegance and originality and this kitchen is the perfect fit to combine classic furniture that will remain trendy and tasteful for years to come with stunning décor that makes a statement in design and modern features.

Pisces: The Cheerful and Extroverted

homify Kitchen Tiles Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

Pisces is a sign with an expressive nature that enjoys the company of others, and this colourful backsplash shows off the vibrant and cheerful attitude of this sign. It’s a modern style with a vivacious and contemporary design.

Virgo: Meticulous and Detailed

Apartamento CT, involve arquitectos involve arquitectos Modern kitchen
involve arquitectos

involve arquitectos
involve arquitectos
involve arquitectos

minimalist kitchen is the perfect space for a Virgo to relax and concentrate on cooking, with fewer additions, décor and frills added to the space. This modern and uncluttered kitchen is a dream come true for any Virgo.

Aries: Dynamic and Impulsive

Квартира в Москве, 50 кв.м., Мастерская дизайна ЭГО Мастерская дизайна ЭГО Kitchen
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО

Мастерская дизайна ЭГО
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО

An Aries is often known as being impulsive, impatient and competitive and these defining traits means that this personality would like nothing less than to have a stylish kitchen filled with light, unusual colour and of course elegant vitality. This colourful kitchen idea fits the need of an Aries perfectly!

Leo: Strong Leaders

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Leos are known as being strong leaders and the vivid and striking colours used in this kitchen depicts the personality of this star sign in all its glory. The yellow cabinets along with the elegant black details make a solid combination of style.

Taurus: The Nature Lover

Projeto Residencial, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Modern dining room
Expace—espaços e experiências

Expace - espaços e experiências
Expace—espaços e experiências
Expace - espaços e experiências

This earth sign is reliable, practical and homely, which is why a rustic kitchen design suits this personality. The ideal kitchen for a Taurus will feature wooden elements that showcase that adoration for nature and when combined with white and red, the kitchen is warm and inviting too.

A Cosy Modern Home Full of Surprises
Have you incorporated you zodiac sign in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks