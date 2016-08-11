A secure family home home that's full of life and love

No, we are not zooming in on a little structure completed by 4-year olds at a kindergarten, but rather a very impressive house (built by real architects) that flaunts a ‘building block’ look.

Using concrete blocks, the entire house (facade and interior rooms) flaunts a very industrial-type style, with a very raw and unique look that reminds one of an exposed brick wall – and you know how much we adore brick walls here on homify.

So, let’s get right to it, then.