8 porches and patios perfect for YOUR home!

The benefits of direct contact with nature are almost impossible to ignore. The best is if we have some outdoor spaces connected to our home, which we can use to enjoy a few minutes of relaxation in harmony with the environment. A porch is the ideal feature for this, and you have come to the right place if you want some ideas on how you can add one to your property. Alternatively, you will also find some decoration ideas, if you simply want to give your porch an update. Today we will offer eight wonderful ideas so that you have the porch of your dreams!
Curtains are quintessential decorative elements used widely by decorators and designers. With the passage of time it has remained on the market, regardless of the age in which we are located, as the fabrics allow to increase the quality of decor in any space, however small. As shown in the image, placing fabric on the porch columns can increase the privacy of area, allowing people to rest without interruption in this little piece of the home and garden.
Remember that the porch area should be as beautiful as it is functional. A good idea will be to include some classic wicker furniture, which has an elegant look whilst being weather-resistant. The addition of daybeds can also increase the style and design of the ensemble. The view must be utilised to the maximum, so you can always enjoy nature from the front row.
Pergolas are par excellence one of the most widely used when making any improvement in the area of the porch or patio. This is due to its ability to adapt to any climate. This type of construction is often of different materials, whether wood, iron, plastic, etc. It will depend on the budget of each person, and it is important to remember that the structure can be decorated with some vines or high-quality curtains.
Warm and welcoming tones are widely used in decorating porches and terraces, since they allow the space to look much more cheerful. It is important that every decoration decision is taken to enhance the style of the area. If you are one of those people looking for a porch with a cosy but stylised feeling, you must use colour wisely to ensure that the furniture is in sync with the walls, in order to ensure a continuity in the design.
Nature always tends to enhance the decoration of some spaces, and when it is used well, it will help you get the design you need. However, it is important to remember that everything in excess is harmful, and this is why you shouldn't go overboard in placing a large amount of plants around the house or porch. Allow plants beautify the spaces where they are placed, but make sure that they do not overwhelm the composition. Natural features will add a cool and effortlessly elegant touch to the scene. Be sure to involve your landscape designer in planning the natural decoration of a porch area.
Small details make the difference in many respects, and they are ideal to highlight the simplest and most common spaces. Columns are usually some of the simplest elements found in decoration, so an alternative to improve the decor of the porch can be based on adding a material that allows embellishment without superfluousness. The flagstones we see in this image highlights the importance of the pillars, and creates a pleasing rhythm throughout the scene.
All decoration projects have a very important moment in the choice of colour. On a porch, the colour to best match the environment, will invariably be white. It is ideal to embellish each of the corners we have at home, and it is no secret that outdoor spaces are often much wider when choosing colours that allow the flow of light in space. As in the example we see in the picture, white really opens up the space while adding some privacy, ensuring an absolute serene atmosphere.
A hammock is a visual synonym for relaxation in idyllic settings. It is made of a variety of materials, but always with the same purpose—to ensure the comfort of those who use it. For this reason, te feature often makes an appearance in many of the porches throughout the world, and combines perfectly with other furniture in such a setting.