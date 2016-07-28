8 porches and patios perfect for YOUR home!

Pergolas are par excellence one of the most widely used when making any improvement in the area of the porch or patio. This is due to its ability to adapt to any climate. This type of construction is often of different materials, whether wood, iron, plastic, etc. It will depend on the budget of each person, and it is important to remember that the structure can be decorated with some vines or high-quality curtains.

Now, take a minute and head on over to our: Step-by-step homify guide to build your own pergola!