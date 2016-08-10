8 Common and avoidable decor mistakes

So you’ve just started with decorating your home and are at a bit of a loss, you’re a bit scared to make some décor mistakes that will cost you money and that you’ll definitely regret. Well, this Ideabook is filled with tips and tricks to avoid those common interior décor pitfalls, whether it means choosing furniture that is just wrong for the size of the room or a coat of paint that you thought was eclectic at first, but now it’s just an eye sore. These tips will help you decorate your home in a stylish way, that is simple and chic too.