8 Common and avoidable decor mistakes

So you’ve just started with decorating your home and are at a bit of a loss, you’re a bit scared to make some décor mistakes that will cost you money and that you’ll definitely regret. Well, this Ideabook is filled with tips and tricks to avoid those common interior décor pitfalls, whether it means choosing furniture that is just wrong for the size of the room or a coat of paint that you thought was eclectic at first, but now it’s just an eye sore. These tips will help you decorate your home in a stylish way, that is simple and chic too.
If you are feeling a bit overwhelmed by the choices of colour, palettes and paisleys, then it may be time to call in the cavalry. A trusted friend that has a keen eye might just be your style saving grace and can possibly look at things with a different perspective. Or if you have the budget available, an interiordesigner can definitely solve your décor woes.
The living room may be one of the area’s most commonly used in the home for entertainment, but that doesn’t mean the space should be overloaded with interesting items, this can make it look cluttered and over decorated. Instead, use the space available in the bedroom and create a serene and stylish escape.
If your living room is small, you may want to limit the amount of bulky items that may just end up cluttering your space. Instead, look for simple statement pieces in varying heights and shapes that will create a balanced and interesting interior atmosphere. Remember that even though you would like to add beautiful furniture to your space, you also need to consider walkways into your design. These: 30 Ideas For Decorating Your Living Room are to die for!
Consider the arrangement of your furniture and how this will best express the décor of the room, whether it be the living room, dining area and even the bedroom. The focal point can be anything from a fascinating sculpture or amazing work of art, but choose an option that blends in or stands out with your furniture and furnishings.
If you are considering an overhaul of your walls, then coordinate other textiles is a must. This means everything from luxurious rugs, flowing curtains and even embellished scatter cushions that can add an attractive décor to your interior. Choose a warming and neutral colour paint to instantly spruce up a bedroom, this blue-grey décor choice is simply stunning!
Although coordinating your décor can be a tedious and scary process, you may want to consider using different shades of the same colour to add dimension to your décor. But try not to purchase all your décor pieces at the same retailer, as this will look boring instead of cosy, instead mix and match items, this will add tasteful character to your home.
Next up, consider your passion and incorporate that into the décor of your home, whether it be a collection of musical instruments, rock memorabilia or even books. However, these items need to be neatly displayed on the walls or shelves in order to keep your home looking neat, stylish and uncluttered.
Art is an important part of décor and this living room has incorporated precious pieces into the design, perfectly complementing the other décor and also using the wall space as a display for a collection of artwork, instead of showcasing just one piece. Now that’s daring, but in this case it definitely works.