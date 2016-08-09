6 ideas that will definitely add character to your home

When you look at your home, is there anything in the décor that represents you personality or your character? In this Ideabook we look at ways to incorporate character and style into your small home. From an attractive and enchanting entrance to colour choices that are sure to make your interior seem more spacious and inviting, homify has you covered!
Everyone likes the idea of a stylish and sophisticated bedroom design, however, if your bedroom is too small for your living requirements and you need some more space for your belongings, then building a higher bed might just solve that problem. But you may want to consult a professional carpenter to ensure that you get exactly what you require.
An attractive and eye-catching entrance is an essential part of creative décor, especially when this space is limited in size. Consider adding some mirrors and fascinating illumination to instantly brighten and illuminate this entrance, while making it more enchanting and elegant too.
The living room is a comfortable and relaxing space in the home where simple décor and featured furniture add sophisticated style and elegant to the living space. Your favourite catchphrase or motto in vinyl stickers will add a lovely vibe to the room too, so consider them as a décor option for your home.
The dining area of a modern home is more often than not part of an open plan design. So when choosing furniture and colours for the dining room, consider how it will match with the rest of the open plan design of the kitchen and even living room.
Choosing colours, décor and a design for a bathroom means considering comfortable colours that are pleasing to the eye and will remain trendy and stylish for years to come. However, it is important to include adequate storage shelves and maybe a practical linen closet in your bathroom too, allowing the space to remain neat and tidy.
Our final image takes us to a room that has all the functions of a bedroom, but also includes a living space and a library area. So if you are a bookworm, but you would like a stylish and attractive way of keeping your books organised, than this modern book shelf might make the perfect addition to your small home. If you need some more decor advise, then these Tips to Liven Up the Empty Corners in Your Home are perfect.