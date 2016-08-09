The Gloomy to Gorgeous Makeover

In this renovation edition of homify, we have a look at a bland and boring home that was in need of a major makeover. The interior was dark and dreary with absolutely no eye-catching and attractive appeal to make this home aesthetically pleasing. But, wait until you see the transformation that takes this dark, dingy and dated home to a beautiful, bright and brilliant design, filled with clean lines and simple colours.
The laundry corner was previously completely unappealing, with ageing walls and a horrible flooring. The outdated wash basin and shabby storage unit was shocking, while the washing machine cables were exposed. This laundry room design was neglected and a nightmare to venture into, but wait until you see the transformation.
The laundry room doesn’t even look like it’s in the same building! The team of interior designers brightened up the space with an all-white décor, creating an illuminated, cleaner and more spacious looking laundry. This revamped laundry has everything from sleek design to smart storage, brightening this space in every corner.
This dark dining room was filled with old fashioned furniture that added no decorative edge to the room. The mahogany dining table and bookcase are reminiscent of vintage style décor, but create no charming and elegant design to the dimly lit and depressing interior.
The open plan dining and kitchen space is now pleasant, cheery and attractive. The use of all-white furniture, furnishings and walls, along with the bright blue frames of the chairs is colourful and contemporary, while the informal dining area blends perfectly with the modern minimalist kitchen.
This functional all-white kitchen is brilliantly illuminated with industrial style lamps, creating a comfortable cooking area with more than enough cabinets to store all your essentials. This kitchen is bathed in natural light during the day, while the white counters add to the sleek style and sophistication of this stylish cooking space.
In this image we get a final and full view of the beautiful all-white kitchen and dining area. Every corner of this revamped modern home now has contemporary charm and modern magnificence incorporated into the décor, with more than enough storage for anything from crockery and cutlery to the good china and personal items. Here is another makeover inspiration, A Terrific Small Apartment Transformation.