8 rustic kitchens that you need to see

The kitchen and its uses have evolved over the last few decades, it was formally just a place where meals were prepared and baking was done. However, the modern kitchen is an eating area, a space for family time, study time and can be used as an office or just general workspace too. But that doesn’t mean that the old fashion classic rustic style kitchen should be a thing of the past. Kitchens with a traditional design and layout, but with modern appliances can be trendy and tasteful, making your kitchen chic and comfortable for years to come. These 8 rustic kitchen designs are totally inspiring!