Cheap, modern touch-ups for your kitchen!

Leigh Leigh
Квартира-студия в стиле лофт в центре Москвы, Aiya Design Aiya Design Industrial style kitchen
The kitchen is the one room in the house that gets outdated the most quickly. With technology and trends changing regularly, it can be hard to maintain a modern and sleek kitchen that is as stylish as it is functional. 

Often it can be daunting to think about all of the expenses of a kitchen. Giving it a modern look just seems like it will be a never-ending expense! You'll have to replace appliances, repaint walls and add new features—our wallets are burning just thinking about it.

Not to fear! Today at homify, we are going to show you how you can give your kitchen a modern look without spending too much.

Let's take a look!

1. Go for silver appliances

Project : Martin, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Modern kitchen
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : Martin

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Opt for silver appliances, such as a silver refrigerator, microwave and toaster, and you'll instantly create a kitchen that looks very modern and technologically-savvy. 

Kitchen electronics and appliances play such an important role in the daily function of your kitchen area that it's also alright to invest in quality products. They will last you a long time and will save you money in the long run from having to replace them constantly.

2. It's all in the lighting

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Kitchen lighting can enhance the entire space, illuminating certain details as well as creating ambiance. Be sure to invest in bright lights over the stove and preparation area, so that the chef can see what he or she is doing, as well as soft lights that will create a gorgeous, warm and welcoming space. 

You can also invest in lanterns and candles for that extra touch of soft illumination too!

3. Choose the right materials

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Kitchen
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

You don't have to spend a fortune on investing in good quality and elegant looking materials in your kitchen. Opt for granite or marble counter tops. Not only do these look incredibly sophisticated but they are durable, easy to clean and will last a lifetime.

Don't you love how the professionals have paired a light brown granite counter top with chocolate brown cabinets in this design? Choose your colours carefully so that they work in harmony with one another.

4. Add a splash of colour

LC Interiors, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Modern kitchen
Capital Kitchens cc

LC Interiors

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Another option is to add a bright colour to a very neutral or minimalist kitchen, like the designers have done in this image. Opt for a bright red kitchen table, colourful chairs or some vibrant artwork. This will add personality and soul to your cooking space.

5. Pair black and white

CECY, Flavio Moura Arquitetura Flavio Moura Arquitetura KitchenAccessories & textiles
Flavio Moura Arquitetura

Flavio Moura Arquitetura
Flavio Moura Arquitetura
Flavio Moura Arquitetura

Black and white are very impressive colours to use together in a kitchen because of their dramatic contrast. Opt for black walls and white floors or black features with white walls. 

Another option is to go for the all white kitchen, creating a very sleek and minimalist look.

6. Go for pastel colours

Kitchen Design Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Kitchen Design

Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Introduce pastel tiles or patterned wallpaper to your kitchen in a variety of colours, creating a cheerful spot that the family will never want to leave. Wallpaper or ceramic tiles don't have to be expensive either and there are so many options available. 

7. It's all in the textiles

Jinja Hotpad Collection Jinja KitchenKitchen utensils Multicolored
Jinja

Jinja Hotpad Collection

Jinja
Jinja
Jinja

Also opt for kitchen textiles that enhance your home such as place mats, table clothes and curtains. These can be created by yourself or your family members as a fun DIY project. Recycling and arts and crafts go hand in hand and are very popular at the moment!

8. Make the most of the kitchen wall

Квартира-студия в стиле лофт в центре Москвы, Aiya Design Aiya Design Industrial style kitchen
Aiya Design

Aiya Design
Aiya Design
Aiya Design

Paint one of the walls black and use it as a giant chalk board! Not only does this look aesthetically appealing, but it allows you to write down recipes or quotes that will inspire the whole family to get cooking.

9. Add some greenery

Murs et tableaux végétaux, Adventive Adventive Interior landscaping Natural Fibre Green
Adventive

Adventive
Adventive
Adventive

Another option for a kitchen wall, which will make the whole space look that much more modern, is to introduce a vertical garden. You can also simply add a few vases of flowers or plants. These introduce a natural form of decor into a space, creating a very homely, natural and beautiful environment.

You'll also be more likely to go for the green smoothie rather than the doughnut if you're surrounded by beautiful greenery!

