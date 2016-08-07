An Amazing Balcony Transformation

Having a balcony at home when we live in a big city is a real luxury. However, not all of us know how to really take advantage of this element in our home. In fact, it's often the case that balconies are totally underused or neglected by the owner or are simply used to store things like boxes or the air conditioner.
Through this ideabook, we want to show you how even the smallest of the small of balconies can be made into the most pleasant spot in the house. All you have to do is be a little bit creative and use every centimetre strategically.
Let's take a look at this balcony transformation, by professionals Die Balkongestalter.
The owner of this small balcony wanted it to be a little oasis where they could enjoy breakfast or have a glass of wine after work.
The idea was this space to become a refuge where the owners could escape busy city life and enjoy a delicious meal with the best company.
Let's see what the designers did with just a couple of square metres available to them…
The cement floor on the mini-balcony before the renovation was unappealing and unwelcoming. The professional team decided to install high quality teak boards to replace the concrete floors. The new wooden floor conveys neutrality and warmth, creating a very modern design.
The wood is solid and resistant to extreme weather conditions. The new flooring creates a far more welcoming space, giving it a special twist.
In this image, we can see the end result. What a transformation!
The project has introduced neutral colours including white and black in the form of the balcony furniture, which undoubtedly becomes the protagonist of the space.
The banisters are characterised by stripes with screens, which creates a visual impact along with the functionality of safety. These were also utilised for additional features including a flower bed and a small braai. There is even a little supportive shelf for the ping pong rackets and other items.
Thanks to the creative minds of the professionals responsible for this transformation, it looks so much bigger than it really is. Now two people can use this space comfortable.
The original furniture was also very boring and was just a plain, white plastic. Now it introduces all sorts of colours and shapes, making this a very special corner for this Hamburg, Germany building.
When it comes to a small balcony, it is crucial to optimise every centimetre. The details are so important!
Here we see a little shelf underneath the plants, which can be used for all sorts of things including colourful rackets, knives and chopping boards.
Everything has been designed to the last detail.
