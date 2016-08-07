An Amazing Balcony Transformation

Having a balcony at home when we live in a big city is a real luxury. However, not all of us know how to really take advantage of this element in our home. In fact, it's often the case that balconies are totally underused or neglected by the owner or are simply used to store things like boxes or the air conditioner.

Through this ideabook, we want to show you how even the smallest of the small of balconies can be made into the most pleasant spot in the house. All you have to do is be a little bit creative and use every centimetre strategically.

Let's take a look at this balcony transformation, by professionals Die Balkongestalter.